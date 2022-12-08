Post-Pregnancy Diet: 5 Best Foods For New Mothers, According To Nutritionist

"A large part of self care is the food we choose to nourish ourselves with. Here are the Top 5 foods that have really helped me after delivery." writes Lovneet Batra

Post-pregnancy diet is very important for the health of the mother as well as the baby

In one of her recent Instagram reels, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 5 foods that helped her recovery and sail through the first 40 days of her being a mother. She writes, “Those early days of motherhood are truly a roller coaster ride! There are moments of overwhelming love and joy - mixed with moments of crippling self doubt and many sleepless nights!”

“As I settle into the first few months of motherhood I realised how important it was to take care of MYSELF so that

I recover well - physically and emotionally

I have the energy to feed and look after my little one” 

She then explains how these 5 foods are helpful and nutritious. She writes, “A large part of self care is the food we choose to nourish ourselves with. Here are the Top 5 foods that have really helped me after delivery.

﻿﻿﻿1. Moong dal: A staple in every home, this versatile protein is easy to digest, without stressing your gut

2. ﻿﻿﻿Dalia: Porridge is a great way to start the day as it gives you a boost of energy and helps with lactation.

3. ﻿﻿﻿Sheera: Not just a sweet treat, the traditional sheera is a warm and comforting addition to your meals. It's great for strengthening muscles and for post-partum bone health.

4. ﻿﻿﻿Ajwian jeera and saunf concontion: This fragrant and nutritious blend of Indian spices helps with hydration, digestion, lactation and recovery.

5. ﻿﻿﻿Drumsticks: This natural multi-vitamin helps with easy fortification of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and anti oxidants.”

Consider adding these foods to your diet if you are expecting.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

