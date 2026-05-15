Breastfeeding Burnout Explained: Signs New Mothers Shouldn't Ignore

Breastfeeding is often described as a natural and rewarding experience, but for many new mothers, it can also become physically exhausting and emotionally overwhelming. According to a study in journal Clinical Therapeutics, "breastfeeding burnout" is a real issue that may develop when constant feeding demands, sleep deprivation, pain, stress, and lack of support begin affecting a mother's physical and mental wellbeing. While many women may feel pressured to continue breastfeeding despite exhaustion, doctors emphasise that maternal health is equally important for both mother and baby. Recognising early signs of burnout and seeking timely support can help prevent severe fatigue, anxiety, and emotional distress during the postpartum period.

What Is Breastfeeding Burnout?

Breastfeeding burnout refers to emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion linked to the demands of breastfeeding and newborn care. It may happen when mothers feel:

Constantly drained

Overwhelmed by feeding schedules

Emotionally exhausted

Unable to rest or recover properly

Experts say the condition is not a medical diagnosis but is increasingly recognised as an important maternal health concern.

Also read: Maternal Health Beyond Childbirth: Doctor Explains Long-Term Care And Awareness Gaps

Signs New Mothers Should Watch For

According to a study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, some common warning signs include:

Extreme fatigue despite resting when possible

Feeling anxious or emotionally overwhelmed during feeds

Irritability or frequent crying

Physical pain while breastfeeding

Difficulty bonding with the baby due to exhaustion

Feeling guilty, trapped, or emotionally numb

In some cases, burnout may overlap with symptoms of postpartum depression or postpartum anxiety.

Why Does Breastfeeding Burnout Happen?

Several factors may contribute, including:

Frequent night feeds and sleep deprivation

Pressure to exclusively breastfeed

Lack of family or social support

Painful latch or breastfeeding difficulties

Hormonal changes after childbirth

Unrealistic expectations around motherhood

Experts say social media pressure and idealised parenting narratives may also worsen feelings of guilt or inadequacy.

Physical Symptoms Can Also Appear

Burnout is not only emotional. Some mothers may experience:

Headaches

Body aches

Reduced appetite

Difficulty concentrating

Chronic tiredness

Stress and exhaustion may also affect milk supply in some women.

When Should Mothers Seek Help?

Doctors advise seeking professional support if symptoms:

Persist for more than two weeks

Interfere with daily functioning

Cause severe sadness or hopelessness

Affect sleep, eating, or bonding with the baby

Support may come from:

Lactation consultants

Gynaecologists

Mental health professionals

Family support groups

Is It Okay To Combination Feed Or Stop Breastfeeding?

Experts stress that feeding choices should prioritise both baby and maternal wellbeing. In some situations, mothers may choose:

Combination feeding

Pumping instead of direct feeding

Partial breastfeeding

Formula feeding

Doctors say mothers should not feel ashamed for making decisions that protect their physical and mental health.

Also read: Postpartum And Beyond: The Need To Address Gynaecological And Hormonal Disorders In Young Mothers

How To Reduce Breastfeeding Burnout

Some strategies that may help include:

Sharing baby-care responsibilities

Prioritising short periods of rest

Staying hydrated and eating balanced meals

Asking for emotional support

Seeking help early for latch or feeding problems

Experts say mothers should avoid trying to "push through" severe exhaustion alone. Breastfeeding burnout is a real and often overlooked challenge many new mothers face during the postpartum period. Doctors say recognising the emotional and physical signs early, asking for help, and prioritising maternal wellbeing are essential for both mother and baby. Healthy parenting also includes caring for the mother, not just the newborn.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.