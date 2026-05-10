Postpartum And Beyond: The Need To Address Gynaecological And Hormonal Disorders In Young Mothers

Childbirth marks a beautiful beginning to the journey of motherhood. However, the postpartum phase, which is the period following childbirth, often comes with various physical and hormonal changes that are frequently overlooked. The first few weeks and months after delivery are crucial for a woman's physical and emotional recovery. Unfortunately, during this time, the emphasis tends to be placed primarily on the baby.

During pregnancy and postpartum, the mother's body changes in several hormonal, metabolic and emotional ways. It is normal to experience some discomfort, but if symptoms do not go away, they should not be ignored. Sometimes issues like constant tiredness, mood swings, disturbed sleep, hair fall, weakness, leakage of urine, body pain or sudden weight change may indicate underlying medical issues like thyroid imbalance, anemia, deficiency of vitamins or postpartum depression. Unfortunately, lots of mothers are reluctant to discuss these issues. They may believe that being tired or having such a strong emotional response is a normal part of being a mom, leading to delayed detection and treatment. As a result, these health issues, when left untreated, can impact the mother's recovery as well as her quality of life and capacity to care for her infant.

Mental health needs equal attention

It is crucial to prioritise mental health, especially for new mothers who may experience a range of emotional challenges after giving birth. Feelings of sadness, anxiety, irritability, and even emotional numbness are common in the postpartum period and should not be overlooked. These emotions can be overwhelming, but seeking support from family members and healthcare professionals can make a significant difference. A strong support system can provide the understanding and help needed as a new mom navigates the physical and emotional recovery process during this transformative time.

Small steps can aid in faster recovery

Rest is not the only part of postpartum care. Healing derives from a balanced diet that includes iron, calcium, protein and fluids, a good night's sleep, gentle exercise, and regular medical check-ups. Simple lifestyle adjustments and emotional support can aid mothers in regaining strength and confidence.

The health of the mother is the basis of the health of the family. Women should be encouraged to take care of themselves with no remorse and seek medical care for any unusual physical or emotional symptoms. Taking care of the postpartum period is as important as caring for the pregnancy.

(Dr. Vineeta Singh Tandon, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi)

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