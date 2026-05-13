What Is Janani App? Government's Digital Push For Mothers And Child Healthcare Explained

The Indian government has launched a new digital healthcare platform called Janani to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services across the country. Designed to digitally track pregnancies, childbirth, newborn care, and postnatal services, the platform aims to ensure that no mother or child is missed during critical stages of care. Health experts say such digital systems can improve timely interventions, identify high-risk pregnancies earlier, and help frontline healthcare workers monitor patients more efficiently. The move comes as India continues efforts to reduce maternal and infant mortality while improving access to healthcare services, especially in rural and underserved areas.

What Is The Janani Platform?

Janani stands for Journey of Antenatal, Natal and Neonatal Integrated Care. The platform has been developed as an upgraded version of the existing reproductive and child healthcare tracking system. It creates a continuous digital health record for women and children across different stages of care. The system covers:

Antenatal care

Delivery preparedness

Childbirth and postnatal care

Newborn and young child monitoring

Family planning services

Also read: The Most Common Pregnancy Complications And How To Prevent Them

How Does The Janani App Work?

One of the key features of Janani is its QR-enabled digital Mother and Child Health card. This allows healthcare records to become:

Portable

Easily accessible

Trackable across healthcare centres

The platform also includes:

Automated alerts for high-risk pregnancies

Real-time monitoring dashboards

Due-date reminders for healthcare services

These features can help health workers intervene earlier when complications are detected.

Why Is This Digital Push Important?

India still faces challenges related to maternal and child healthcare, particularly in rural regions. Experts say digital tracking systems can help by:

Improving continuity of care

Reducing missed check-ups

Supporting vaccination and newborn monitoring

Strengthening healthcare accountability

Studies have shown that better maternal healthcare access and monitoring can improve both maternal and infant survival outcomes.

Focus On High-Risk Pregnancies

The Janani platform is expected to help identify women at higher risk during pregnancy through continuous monitoring and digital alerts. This is important because conditions such as:

Gestational diabetes

Hypertension

Anaemia

Pregnancy complications

Often require timely intervention to prevent serious health outcomes.

How Could It Help Rural Healthcare?

Digital healthcare systems can be especially useful in areas where access to specialists and hospitals is limited. By enabling healthcare workers to access records quickly and monitor care timelines, the platform may improve coordination between:

Anganwadi workers

ASHA workers

Primary healthcare centres

Hospitals

Recent initiatives in states such as Uttar Pradesh have also focused on strengthening maternal and child healthcare services through digitisation and better tracking systems.

Also read: The Most Common Pregnancy Complications And How To Prevent Them

Why Maternal Healthcare Needs More Attention

Experts say maternal health often receives attention only during childbirth, while long-term care after delivery remains neglected. Conditions such as postpartum anaemia, thyroid problems, and mental health issues may go unnoticed without proper follow-up care. Digital systems like Janani could help improve long-term monitoring and ensure mothers continue receiving care even after delivery. The government's Janani platform marks a major digital step towards improving maternal and child healthcare in India.

By creating connected digital health records, tracking high-risk pregnancies, and improving monitoring from pregnancy to newborn care, the initiative aims to make healthcare delivery more timely, organised, and accessible. Experts say such technology-driven systems could play an important role in improving outcomes for mothers and children nationwide.

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