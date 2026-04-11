Hypertension And Maternal Mortality: How Preeclampsia Puts Mothers At Risk

Hypertension during pregnancy is emerging as a major contributor to maternal and foetal complications worldwide. Often silent in its early stages, high blood pressure in pregnancy can progress into a dangerous condition known as preeclampsia, significantly increasing the risk of maternal mortality if not managed in time. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, including preeclampsia and eclampsia, are among the leading causes of maternal deaths globally, accounting for nearly 10-15% of all maternal fatalities. In India, where access to timely antenatal care varies widely, the burden remains substantial. On the occasion of Safe Motherhood Day 2026, here's a closer look at preeclampsia and the role it plays in maternal and child health.

Preeclampsia typically develops after 20 weeks of pregnancy and is characterised by high blood pressure along with signs of organ dysfunction, particularly affecting the kidneys and liver. If left untreated, it can escalate into eclampsia, a life-threatening condition marked by seizures and multi-organ failure.

Despite its severity, experts say early detection and proper management can significantly improve outcomes for both mother and baby. Understanding the warning signs, risk factors, and progression of this condition is crucial for ensuring safer pregnancies and reducing preventable maternal deaths.

What Is Hypertension In Pregnancy?

Hypertension during pregnancy refers to elevated blood pressure that develops either before or during pregnancy. While some cases remain mild and manageable, others can progress into severe complications.

Dr Anita Gupta, Associate Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Fortis La Femme, explains: "During pregnancy sometimes high blood pressure is seen called hypertension in pregnancy which can progress to the complication of preeclampsia and eclampsia which can lead the risk of maternal mortality."

Hypertension not only affects the mother but can also compromise blood flow to the placenta, impacting foetal growth and development.

Also Read: India Cuts Maternal Deaths Sharply, Nears Target On Maternal Mortality

Understanding Preeclampsia And Its Dangers

Preeclampsia is a complex condition that goes beyond high blood pressure. It involves multiple organ systems and can rapidly worsen if not treated. Dr Gupta says: "In preeclampsia there is development of generalised oedema due to water retention, kidney and liver function disorder along with high BP."

Preeclampsia can lead to serious complications such as placental abruption, preterm birth, and organ damage. "If this situation further progresses to eclampsia then the mother may develop neurological complications leading to headaches, visual problems, seizures, multi organ failure, bleeding disorders or even coma," Dr Gupta explains.

Why It Poses A High Risk Of Maternal Mortality

The transition from preeclampsia to eclampsia can be rapid and life-threatening. "It may lead to maternal mortality and intrauterine foetal death," Dr Gupta warns. Hypertensive disorders remain a key preventable cause of maternal deaths, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Severe complications include:

Convulsions (eclampsia)

Multi-organ failure

Blood clotting disorders (coagulopathy)

Stroke or coma

These conditions require immediate medical intervention, often in intensive care settings.

Impact On The Baby

Hypertension and preeclampsia can significantly affect foetal health. "Hypertension during pregnancy can lead to complications for the foetus also," Dr Gupta notes.

Reduced blood flow to the placenta can result in:

Intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR)

Low birth weight

Preterm birth

Stillbirth in severe cases

Babies born to mothers with preeclampsia are at higher risk of long-term health issues, including developmental delays.

When Medicines Are Not Enough

In many cases, hypertension during pregnancy can be controlled with medications and close monitoring. "Many times high BP can be well controlled with medications," Dr Gupta explains. "But in few cases it leads to a condition called preeclampsia which can further progress to eclampsia."

Management depends on the severity of the condition and the stage of pregnancy. In severe cases, early delivery may be necessary to protect the mother's life, even if the baby is premature.

Also Read: Gestational Diabetes And Maternal Mortality: The Silent Threat To Expectant Mothers

Postpartum Risks Often Overlooked

A lesser-known but critical aspect of preeclampsia is that it can occur even after childbirth. "Preeclampsia and eclampsia may also develop during the postpartum period of up to six weeks after childbirth, in women having hypertension during that pregnancy," Dr Gupta cautions. Postpartum preeclampsia can develop suddenly and requires urgent medical attention.

Symptoms to watch for after delivery include:

Severe headaches

Blurred vision

Swelling

High blood pressure

Seizures

Importance Of Early Detection And Monitoring

Regular antenatal check-ups are the most effective way to detect hypertension early and prevent complications.

Healthcare experts recommend:

Routine blood pressure monitoring

Urine tests for protein levels

Blood tests to assess organ function

Timely medical intervention

Early diagnosis allows doctors to manage the condition proactively, reducing risks for both mother and baby.

Hypertension during pregnancy is more than just a temporary condition, it can escalate into life-threatening complications like preeclampsia and eclampsia if not managed properly. As experts highlight, early detection, regular monitoring, and timely medical care are critical in preventing maternal and foetal deaths. Raising awareness about warning signs and ensuring access to quality antenatal care can significantly improve outcomes. With the right interventions, many of these risks are preventable, offering mothers and babies a safer start.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.