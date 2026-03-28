India Cuts Maternal Deaths Sharply, Nears Target On Maternal Mortality

India has made significant strides in improving maternal health outcomes, with new data highlighting steady and sustained progress over the past three decades. In a statement, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "As per the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) 2021-23, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of the country stands at 88 per lakh live births, demonstrates progress in ensuring safe pregnancies and childbirth."

The Ministry further noted, "Our progress in maternal health is globally recognized and according to the latest United Nations Maternal Mortality Estimation Inter-Agency Group (UN-MMEIG) Report, India has achieved an 86% reduction in MMR since 1990, which far exceeds the global average of 48%."

Highlighting future goals, it added, "This accomplishment underscores India's commitment to meeting Sustainable Development Goals benchmark of reducing MMR below 70 by 2030."

Recent findings from the Lancet Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 study reinforce this trajectory. India's maternal mortality ratio declined from 508 per 100,000 live births in 1990 to 116 in 2023, reflecting a nearly 79% reduction over three decades. The total number of maternal deaths also dropped sharply, from about 119,000 in 1990 to 24,700 in 2023.

The study also shows that the pace of decline accelerated between 2000 and 2015, indicating improvements in institutional deliveries, antenatal care and emergency obstetric services.

Despite these gains, India must sustain momentum. While the country is approaching the SDG target, disparities persist across regions, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Public health experts attribute progress to expanded primary healthcare, increased access to skilled birth attendants and targeted maternal health programmes. Continued focus on maternal nutrition, quality of care and timely interventions will be critical to achieving, and sustaining, further reductions in maternal mortality.

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