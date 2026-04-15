Genital Irritation In Women: Causes, Symptoms And When To See A Doctor

Genital irritation is a common yet often underreported concern among women, affecting quality of life and, in some cases, signalling underlying health issues. While many instances are mild and temporary, caused by factors like sweating, clothing, or minor infections, others may require prompt medical attention. According to global health bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaginal and vulvar conditions are among the most frequent reasons women seek gynaecological care worldwide. However, lack of awareness, stigma, and self-medication often delay proper diagnosis.

"Genital irritation is a very common concern among women and can arise from a range of causes, some mild and temporary, others requiring medical attention," says Dr Suman Mehla, Director of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Fortis Greater Noida. Understanding the root cause, whether infectious, hormonal, or lifestyle-related, is key to effective treatment. Recognising early warning signs can also help prevent complications and ensure better reproductive health outcomes.

Common Causes Of Genital Irritation

1. Infections: The Leading Trigger

Infections are among the most common causes of genital irritation. "Fungal infections (yeast infections) are among the most frequent causes, presenting with itching, redness, and a thick white discharge," Dr Mehla explains. Medically known as vaginal candidiasis, these infections are caused by an overgrowth of Candida fungi. According to the CDC, nearly 75% of women experience at least one yeast infection in their lifetime.

Bacterial infections such as Bacterial Vaginosis may also cause irritation along with a characteristic foul-smelling discharge. The WHO notes that bacterial vaginosis is one of the most prevalent vaginal conditions globally. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are another important cause.

"STIs like herpes, chlamydia, or trichomoniasis can also lead to discomfort, burning, sores, or abnormal discharge," says Dr Mehla. Conditions such as Genital Herpes and Chlamydia often require prompt diagnosis and treatment to prevent complications.

Also Read: Routine Sexual Health Check-Ups: What Tests Are Included?

2. Poor Hygiene or Over-Hygiene

Maintaining genital hygiene is essential, but both extremes can be harmful. "Inadequate hygiene can lead to bacterial growth, while excessive washing, especially with harsh soaps or vaginal douches, can disrupt the natural vaginal flora and cause irritation," explains Dr Mehla.

The vagina maintains a delicate balance of bacteria, primarily lactobacilli. Disrupting this balance increases the risk of infections and irritation, as highlighted by WHO reproductive health guidelines.

3. Allergic Reactions And Sensitivities

Many everyday products can irritate sensitive genital skin. "Many women develop sensitivity to products such as scented soaps, sanitary pads, tampons, lubricants, or even certain fabrics," says Dr Mehla. This can lead to contact dermatitis, causing itching, redness, and burning sensations. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists advises avoiding fragranced products in the genital area to reduce such risks.

4. Hormonal Changes

Hormones play a critical role in maintaining vaginal health. "Reduced oestrogen levels, particularly during menopause, breastfeeding, or after childbirth, can lead to vaginal dryness and irritation," says Dr Mehla. This condition, often referred to as vaginal atrophy, is common during menopause and can cause discomfort during daily activities or intercourse.

5. Skin Conditions

Chronic dermatological conditions can also affect the genital area. "Conditions like eczema, psoriasis, or lichen sclerosus can cause persistent itching or discomfort," explains Dr Mehla. Lichen sclerosus, in particular, requires medical attention as it can lead to long-term skin changes if untreated.

6. Tight Or Non-Breathable Clothing

Clothing choices can significantly impact genital health. "Wearing tight underwear or synthetic fabrics traps moisture and heat, creating an environment conducive to irritation and infection," Dr Mehla adds. Health experts recommend breathable cotton underwear to reduce moisture buildup and maintain skin health.

When Should You See A Doctor?

While mild irritation may resolve on its own, certain symptoms should not be ignored.

Dr Mehla advises medical consultation if you experience:

Persistent symptoms lasting more than 3-5 days

Severe itching, pain, or swelling

Unusual discharge (foul-smelling, green, yellow, or curd-like)

Sores, blisters, or ulcers

Burning during urination or intercourse

Recurrent episodes

Bleeding unrelated to menstruation

These symptoms may indicate infections or underlying conditions requiring targeted treatment. Additionally, women who are pregnant, living with diabetes, or immunocompromised should seek early medical advice even for mild symptoms.

Why Self-Medication Can Be Risky

"Avoid self-medication or over-the-counter treatments without proper diagnosis, as this can sometimes worsen the condition," cautions Dr Mehla.

Misuse of antifungal or antibacterial treatments can:

Mask symptoms

Delay correct diagnosis

Lead to recurrent infections

Also Read: Genital Tuberculosis: Is This A Hidden Cause Of Female Infertility In India?

Simple Preventive Measures

Dr Mehla recommends:

Maintaining good genital hygiene

Wearing breathable cotton underwear

Avoiding scented or harsh products

Keeping the area dry

Seeking timely medical advice

These steps can significantly reduce the risk of irritation and infection.

Genital irritation is common, but it should never be dismissed, especially when symptoms persist or worsen. From infections and hormonal changes to lifestyle habits, the causes are varied but largely manageable with the right approach. Early recognition, proper hygiene, and timely consultation with a gynaecologist can prevent complications and ensure better reproductive health. As Dr Mehla highlights, understanding your body and avoiding self-treatment are key steps toward long-term well-being.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.