A visit to the dentist is avoided by most people due to its painful nature. However, it is medically necessary to have your teeth cleaned annually to prevent the development of infections and other dental issues. The constant, uncomfortable experience of pain has made people demand a painless dental cleaning experience to offer more comfort. This is where a one-of-a-kind Swiss teeth-cleaning method is gaining preference over the standard teeth-scraping. Dental diseases pose a major public health challenge as people tend to ignore their dental needs until they have enough monetary support or health insurance coverage. But the reality on the ground is that quality dental care remains inaccessible to those who medically need it.

This is why most people only visit the dentist when they absolutely can't bear the pain or have visible dental issues that need to be addressed in a timely manner. The Swiss Dental Journal confirms that plaque build-up or yellowing of the teeth can be dealt with through the use of a preventive dental care method known as the Swiss teeth cleaning method. Many dental clinics and care centers are adopting it, as it is painless and doesn't cause teeth sensitivity, which is a major concern after manual teeth cleaning methods.

What Is The Swiss Teeth-Cleaning Method?

The Swiss teeth-cleaning method uses an advanced and minimally invasive cleaning technique that utilizes airflow technology and a fine powder. This is used in combination to remove plaque, stains, and biofilm gently, and it is painless. According to the Swiss Dental Journal, the Swiss teeth-cleaning method has an average price of around INR 2,000 – 6,000 per session, which can climb to INR 15,000 based on the advanced air polishing and painless cleaning packages offered by dental clinics and care centers.

The cost of this type of dental cleaning is driven by the technology used, as it uses imported Swiss systems that have equipment costs of around INR 8.5 lakhs.

If the state of your teeth is in quite bad shape, then the case is considered complex, and the presence of heavy stains or gum disease increases the cost of the cleaning procedure.

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Why Is Swiss Teeth Cleaning Recommended Before Teeth Whitening?

The Swiss teeth-cleaning method is recommended before teeth cleaning, as the teeth's surface needs to be cleaned for even teeth-whitening results. If the surface is clean, then the teeth-whitening process can be performed more effectively.



The most important aspect is that the Swiss cleaning method prevents patchy or uneven shade, which is a common and visible concern that most people have.

Key Benefits Of The Swiss Teeth-Cleaning Method

The Swiss teeth-cleaning method has many benefits when performed with the right equipment and experienced medical dentists. Here are the key benefits of the teeth cleaning method:

A painless dental care experience is a major deciding factor in getting timely dental care.

Better stain removal compared to traditional scaling practice.

Suitable for sensitive teeth that react to dental cleaning agents.

Faster and more comfortable procedure than the traditional scaling method.

Enhances oral hygiene, which prevents dental diseases.

Also Read: Are Mouthwashes And Whitening Products Safe For Daily Use? Dentist Explains

Who Should Get Swiss Teeth Cleaning Before Whitening?

Swiss teeth cleaning before whitening is necessary for people who meet the following criteria:

People with yellow teeth or staining (from coffee or tobacco) can reduce the visible staining on the enamel of the teeth.

Patients with sensitive gums can opt for this teeth-cleaning method as they are able to get a painless cleaning experience.

Those planning cosmetic dental treatments should ideally get this done, as the field of vision needs to be clear for the dentist to perform the required medical procedures.

Individuals with plaque and tartar buildup should ideally get this done.

Are There Any Risks Or Side Effects?

Risks or possible side effects associated with it are minimal, as the Swiss cleaning method is:

Generally safe and dentist-recommended in the medically equipped setting.

Mild sensitivity is possible but rare.

Should be done by trained professionals only.

Dentist Explains Why Pre-Cleaning Matters

Dr. Karishma Jaradi, Dental Surgeon from Dubai, explains, “Pre-cleaning helps remove biofilm and surface stains, ensuring whitening gels penetrate evenly and deliver a brighter, uniform smile.”

The Swiss teeth-cleaning method is an essential prep step before teeth whitening. The method combines comfort and effectiveness. It is ideal for modern painless dental care routines. So, before you delay your annual dentist appointment due to the possibility of too much pain, you can ask for the Swiss teeth-cleaning method to achieve a painless, dental-free experience and avoid dental diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.