There have been concerns around heavy metals in tampons since 2024 when a study detected trace amounts of metals such as lead, arsenic, and cadmium in several tampon brands. These findings raised doubts about whether these products are safe, especially because the vaginal lining can absorb certain substances more easily than the skin. Women wondered if using tampons every month could increase their exposure to harmful metals over time. The study, however, only measured the presence of metals in the products and did not determine whether these metals were released during use or absorbed by the body.

To answer those questions, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) carried out its own investigation. The agency tested several tampon products under conditions designed to mimic and even exceed normal use. Its newly published study found that while trace amounts of heavy metals can be detected in tampons, the amount released is extremely small and does not pose a health risk based on current scientific evidence. The findings, published in the journal Toxicological Sciences, offer reassurance for tampon users.

What Did The FDA Study Find?

The FDA tested 11 tampon products from six brands and looked for different metals that might be present. Researchers detected 19 metals, including lead, arsenic, and cadmium. However, simply finding these metals does not automatically mean they are harmful.

The important part of the study was measuring how much of these metals could actually be released during use. The FDA found that only tiny amounts were released, even under laboratory conditions that were more extreme than normal menstrual use. Scientists then calculated the possible lifetime exposure for regular tampon users and concluded that the levels were far below those expected to cause health problems.

Should You Stop Using Tampons?

Based on the FDA's latest findings, there is no reason for most people to stop using tampons if they are comfortable with them. The agency continues to consider FDA-cleared tampons a safe menstrual product option.

That said, it is important to note that there is no completely safe level of lead exposure. More research is needed to better understand how much, if any, of these metals can be absorbed through vaginal tissue during real-life use.

What About Sanitary Pads?

In India, sanitary pads remain the most widely used menstrual product, so people may wonder whether they also contain heavy metals.

At present, there is no comparable FDA study showing that sanitary pads expose users to harmful levels of heavy metals. Like tampons, pads may contain trace environmental contaminants because materials such as cotton and plant fibres can naturally pick up tiny amounts of metals. However, pads are worn externally rather than inserted into the body, making the route of exposure different. There is currently no strong evidence that the trace levels potentially present in sanitary pads pose a health risk during normal use.

Tips for Safe Menstrual Product Use

Regardless of the product you choose, good hygiene is the best way to reduce health risks.

Change tampons every 4-8 hours or as directed

Replace sanitary pads regularly to maintain cleanliness

Wash your hands before and after changing menstrual products

Choose products that suit your flow instead of using a higher absorbency than necessary

If you experience unusual symptoms such as fever, rash, severe pain, or a foul-smelling discharge, seek medical advice

The FDA's latest study provides reassuring news for tampon users. Although trace amounts of heavy metals such as lead, arsenic, and cadmium were detected, the agency found that the quantities released during use are too low to pose a health concern based on current evidence.

For Indian consumers who mainly use sanitary pads, there is also no strong evidence that pads expose users to harmful levels of heavy metals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.