Vitamin D deficiency is extremely common among Indians. Despite living in one of the sunniest countries in the world, more than 80% of the population struggle with vitamin D deficiency, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

Tracing the common causes of vitamin D deficiency, the nutritionist reveals that most people are unknowingly making the problem worse by self-prescribing supplements or taking the wrong dosage without proper testing. Explaining the root cause of why most of the time supplements do not work, she shares some common habits to improve vitamin D levels.

“You take supplements, but your levels barely move. Reason? Vitamin D requires 4 natural cofactors to work properly,” she shares, explaining that magnesium helps to activate it and vitamin K2 helps to protect bones, while zinc opens cell receptors and healthy fat ensures bloodstream absorption.

She has shared some common foods and habits that can improve vitamin D levels naturally. These are:

Sun-Dried Mushrooms

Batra explains that per 100g, sun-dried mushrooms provide 400 IU along with zinc and B vitamins. Sun-dry fresh mushrooms, each side up, for up to 1-2 hours. Cook in desi ghee for maximum fat absorption,” she suggests.

Sunlight Window

According to the nutritionist, mid-day sun from 11 AM to 2 PM is the most important thing your body can absorb to improve vitamin D. “Get 15 mins of midday exposure on arms/legs before applying sunscreen,” she suggests.

Whole Egg Yolks

She asks to eat whole eggs daily and never discard the yolk, as it contains 40 to 50 IU per yolk. She further recommends cooking the egg in desi ghee with vegetables.

Moringa Powder

“Moringa provides indirect support via rich magnesium, calcium, zinc, and vitamin C,” she shares, recommending mixing ½ tsp moringa powder in warm water in the morning or mixing it in daily dal and sabzi.

Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds also provide indirect support via high calcium, magnesium, and zinc. “Add it to chutneys, rotis, or laddoos. Eat daily in winter when sunlight is lowest,” she suggests.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds indirectly support vitamin D absorption via concentrated zinc and magnesium. The nutritionist advises roasting pumpkin seeds daily in ghee with rock salt and eating them as a mid-morning snack.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.