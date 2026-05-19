Constant Jaw Pain Or Headaches? It Could Be Your Wisdom Teeth Pushing Nerves

The sharp pain that is felt when you move the jaw or the sudden onset of a headache - both issues could be linked to your teeth. The role of dental health is often underestimated when jaw pain or headache is concerned, which needs to change. The most common causes that people think their jaw pain or headaches could be associated with are stress or dental sensitivity. But the real culprit behind these issues could be your wisdom teeth, which can push against your nerves, triggering pain.

Wisdom teeth are known to emerge between 17 and 25 years of age behind the molars, which can cause issues such as jaw pain or referred pain in the head. Mainly, this happens as the wisdom teeth don't get space to grow, causing misalignment and possible infections, which lead to pain. The risks can be severe if jaw pain or headaches are a result frequently, especially when chilled or hot foods are consumed.

The most serious bacterial infection that can happen is pericoronitis, which occurs when bacteria accumulate around partially erupted teeth. To understand how wisdom teeth can cause pain in the jaw and the head, the mechanisms behind it need to be understood.

How Wisdom Teeth Pain Triggers Jaw Pain And Headaches

The wisdom teeth grow between the third molars in the mouth. When the space is adequate, they press against the nerves that are connected to the face and the head. The nerve pressure created causes pain to radiate, which results in sharp jaw pain or headache.

Identifying if the pain is a result of wisdom teeth is vital, as the symptoms can mimic migraine or sinus headache. Jaw pain and headaches can both be treated with timely dental check-ups that can assess the damage that is happening and seek the proper treatment course accordingly.

Common Symptoms You Should Not Ignore

Your wisdom teeth need to be looked at by a medical professional if these common symptoms are frequent. Here is what you need to know:

Persistent jaw pain signals constant nerve pressure.

Headaches near the temples or back of the head could signal radiating pain.

Swollen gums or difficulty chewing are signals that your normal teeth are struggling to chew the food or are inflamed, as an infection is present.

Ear pain or stiffness in the jaw is a major health marker; seek a consultation from a dentist.

Also Read: Menopause, Dry Mouth And Receding Gums: Simple Habits To Protect Your Smile After 40

When Wisdom Teeth Become Risky

Research published in the Dentistry journal highlights that untreated impacted wisdom teeth can lead to complications, including delayed healing and inferior alveolar nerve damage. This is when wisdom teeth become risky for some people, while others don't experience any issues. The exact medical conditions wherein wisdom teeth can become risky are as follows:

Impacted teeth beside the wisdom teeth trap bacteria, leading to infection and dental complications.

The risk of cysts or gum inflammation rises when wisdom teeth are left untreated.

Chronic headaches due to nerve compression are possible as the pain radiates from the teeth to the temple region in the head.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

Wisdom teeth impacts can be experienced by people at a higher rate as they meet the following conditions:

They have a smaller jaw structure, which doesn't leave room for the wisdom teeth to grow.

Poor oral hygiene can worsen the situation, as bacteria, viruses, and fungi need to be scrubbed daily from the mouth to avoid dental issues.

Delayed dental check-ups that need to be performed annually can cause serious dental issues to progress.

Treatment Options

When wisdom teeth turn into a medical issue, their treatment options depend on the area they are impacting. Here are the possible treatments that could be used to reduce the pain severity from wisdom teeth:

Pain management, but this is only temporary, as the root cause needs to be addressed to make sure the relief is long-term.

Antibiotics for infection are needed to stop the progression of the damage that it may inflict on your teeth.

Surgical removal is a common solution when wisdom teeth become a serious issue and cause pain frequently.

Also Read: Starting The Day With Tea Or Coffee Before Water: What This Habit May Be Doing To The Body

When To See A Dentist

You need to see a dentist for the right medical approach if you meet the following criteria:

Pain lasting more than 3-4 days, which signals a persistent problem.

Difficulty opening your mouth, which can affect how much food you eat on a daily basis.

Fever or swelling, which can indicate that the infection has progressed from the teeth to the bloodstream.

Recurring headaches with jaw discomfort are a clear sign that you need a dentist.

Prevention And Care Tips

Here are the prevention and care tips that you need to follow to make sure the pain that you are experiencing doesn't become worse:

Regular dental check-ups to keep your dental health in check and catch any issues at the right time.

Early imaging (X-ray) could unearth the underlying dental issue with clarity.

Maintain oral hygiene daily to make sure that your teeth don't pay the price for your negligence.

Do not ignore jaw pain and headaches, as they could signal wisdom teeth pain. Through early diagnosis, you can prevent complications that may occur due to delayed medical treatment.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.