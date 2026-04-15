Starting The Day With Tea Or Coffee Before Water: What This Habit May Be Doing To The Body

Starting the day with tea or coffee before drinking water is a widely followed routine, particularly in urban lifestyles where caffeine is often seen as the first source of alertness. Clinical understanding, however, indicates that the sequence in which fluids are consumed after waking has a measurable impact on hydration, gastrointestinal comfort, and metabolic responses. After six to eight hours of sleep, the body enters a state of relative fluid deficit. The first intake of the day therefore plays a role in restoring internal balance.

The Caffeine Factor

Tea and coffee contain caffeine, which has a mild diuretic effect. When consumed before water, this can delay the body's natural rehydration process. While this does not usually lead to clinically significant dehydration, it may contribute to symptoms such as low energy on waking, dryness in the mouth, and occasional headache in individuals who are more sensitive. Rehydration supports circulation, kidney function, and overall cellular activity, making it a relevant first step in the morning.

The Cortisol Factor

Hormonal regulation is another factor. Cortisol levels are naturally elevated in the early morning and are responsible for promoting wakefulness. Introducing caffeine at this point can amplify stimulation. In some individuals, this may present as restlessness, palpitations, or a sense of unease. Repeated exposure to early morning caffeine in this state may also reduce its perceived effectiveness over time, leading to higher consumption without proportional benefit.

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The Gastric Acid Factor

From a gastrointestinal standpoint, both tea and coffee stimulate gastric acid secretion. When this occurs on an empty stomach, the absence of food buffering may irritate the gastric lining. Individuals with a tendency towards acidity or underlying conditions may experience upper abdominal discomfort, a burning sensation, or bloating. This pattern may also aggravate symptoms in those with gastroesophageal reflux. Hydration prior to caffeine intake helps prepare the stomach lining and may reduce this response.

The Blood Glucose Factor

Metabolic effects are also observed. Caffeine can increase adrenaline levels, which may temporarily reduce insulin sensitivity. This can lead to short term fluctuations in blood glucose levels. The effect is more relevant in individuals with prediabetes or diabetes, particularly when beverages are consumed with added sugar. While these changes are usually transient, daily repetition may influence overall metabolic control.

The Bowel Factor

Caffeine is known to stimulate bowel activity by increasing colonic motility. This is often perceived as beneficial, as it promotes a morning bowel routine. However, when this occurs in a relatively dehydrated state, it may lead to discomfort or a sense of incomplete evacuation. Adequate water intake beforehand supports smoother bowel movement and reduces associated discomfort.

The Heart Factor

Cardiovascular responses may also be noted. A temporary rise in heart rate and blood pressure can occur after caffeine intake, especially in those who are sensitive or consume strong preparations. These changes are generally mild but may be noticeable in certain individuals.

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Why A Structured Morning Routine Matters

A structured morning routine that prioritises hydration can address many of these concerns. Consuming one to two glasses of water upon waking helps restore fluid balance and supports digestive readiness. Allowing a short interval before consuming tea or coffee, and pairing it with a light snack, can further reduce gastric irritation and improve tolerance.

Key physiological effects observed when tea or coffee is consumed before water include:

Delay in restoring hydration after overnight fasting, which may affect morning energy levels and contribute to dryness or mild headache

Amplified stimulation due to naturally elevated cortisol levels, sometimes leading to jitteriness or reduced long term sensitivity to caffeine

Increased gastric acid secretion on an empty stomach, which may result in acidity, bloating, or upper abdominal discomfort

Temporary changes in glucose metabolism, particularly relevant in individuals with impaired blood sugar control or those consuming sweetened beverages

Stimulation of bowel movement in a dehydrated state, which may be associated with discomfort in some cases

Short term rise in heart rate and blood pressure, more noticeable in caffeine sensitive individuals

At the same time, tea and coffee continue to have a role in daily routines when consumed in moderation and at an appropriate time. They contribute to improved alertness, support cognitive performance, and provide antioxidant compounds. The emphasis remains on sequence and balance rather than elimination.

Adjusting the order of morning intake is a simple and practical step. Beginning the day with water, followed by tea or coffee after a brief interval, aligns more closely with the body's physiological needs and supports better digestive and metabolic outcomes over time.

(By Dr Ramesh Garg, Senior Director and Head of Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)

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