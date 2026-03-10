Health At Tea-Time: Dietitian Shares What To Eat With Chai To Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes

For millions of people across India, a cup of chai is more than just a beverage-it is a daily ritual. Whether it is the morning cup before work or the afternoon tea break with colleagues, chai often comes paired with quick snacks such as biscuits, rusks or fried namkeen. While these combinations may be convenient and comforting, health experts warn they can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar levels.

Refined carbohydrates commonly found in biscuits and fried snacks are quickly digested, causing glucose levels in the bloodstream to rise sharply. Over time, repeated sugar spikes may contribute to metabolic problems, including weight gain and increased risk of type 2 diabetes. According to the World Health Organization, rising rates of diabetes and metabolic disorders worldwide highlight the importance of healthier dietary habits.

Nutritionists say the solution does not lie in skipping chai altogether but in choosing smarter snack pairings. Foods that contain fibre, protein and healthy fats slow down digestion and help regulate blood sugar levels.

Celebrity dietician and wellness coach Dt. Simrat Kathuria emphasises the importance of mindful snacking alongside tea. "Chai functions as a crucial component of numerous people's everyday schedules yet its consumption with refined snacks such as biscuits, rusks, and fried namkeen results in immediate blood sugar level increases," she says.

Here are six healthier foods that can make your chai break both satisfying and nutritionally balanced.

1. Roasted Chana

Roasted chana (roasted chickpeas) is one of the simplest and healthiest snacks to pair with chai. It is rich in protein and dietary fibre, which help slow carbohydrate absorption and prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar. Dt. Kathuria recommends it as a better alternative to processed snacks.

"Healthier snack options exist through roasted chana nuts which include almonds, walnuts, and roasted makhana as suitable alternatives to sugary biscuits," she says. Chickpeas are also a good source of iron, magnesium and plant-based protein.

Also Read: How To Tell If A Snack Is Really High-Protein: Nutritionist Shares 5-Second Hack

2. A Handful Of Nuts

Almonds, walnuts and pistachios are excellent companions to a cup of tea. Nuts contain healthy fats, protein and fibre that slow digestion and help keep you full longer. Studies supported by the American Heart Association suggest that regular nut consumption may improve heart health and support blood sugar regulation.

Dt. Kathuria explains that these nutrient-dense foods help stabilise energy levels: "These foods contain both protein and healthy fats which maintain steady blood sugar levels while providing a feeling of fullness." Just a small handful, about 20-30 grams, is enough to make a satisfying and balanced snack.

3. Roasted Makhana

Makhana (fox nuts) has become increasingly popular as a healthy snack option. Lightly roasted makhana is low in calories yet high in antioxidants and minerals such as magnesium. Because it contains complex carbohydrates and fibre, makhana releases energy more slowly than refined snacks like biscuits.

According to research supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), makhana may also help support cardiovascular and metabolic health. Pairing roasted makhana with chai provides crunch and flavour without the excessive sugar and refined flour often found in packaged snacks.

4. Multigrain Toast With Peanut Butter Or Hummus

Whole grains provide complex carbohydrates and fibre that digest more slowly than refined flour. Dt. Kathuria suggests including whole grain options in the chai snack routine: "People can achieve a balanced meal through whole grain choices which include a small serving of multigrain toast together with peanut butter or hummus."

Peanut butter adds healthy fats and protein, while hummus provides plant-based protein and fibre from chickpeas. According to studies, combining carbohydrates with protein or healthy fats can help stabilise blood sugar levels and improve satiety.

5. Seasonal Fruits With Nuts

Fruits are naturally sweet but also contain fibre, vitamins and antioxidants that support overall health. Pairing fruit with a few nuts can create a balanced snack that prevents rapid sugar absorption. Dt. Kathuria highlights the benefits of this combination.

"Seasonal fruits combined with a few nuts can be another smart option, as the fibre in fruits helps regulate blood sugar levels," she says. Research suggests that diets rich in fruits and nuts are associated with improved metabolic health and lower risk of chronic diseases. Good fruit choices for tea time include apples, guava, papaya and berries.

Also Read: Feeling Hungry After An Early Dinner? Follow These Tips To Prevent Late-Night Snacking

6. Homemade Protein-Rich Snacks

Simple homemade snacks such as besan chilla, boiled sprouts or paneer cubes can also work well with chai. These foods are naturally rich in protein and fibre, helping prevent the quick glucose spikes caused by refined snacks. Additionally, preparing snacks at home allows better control over ingredients and portion sizes.

Dt. Kathuria emphasises the importance of mindful snacking habits. "The practice of mindful snacking which includes chai provides two benefits because it helps control glucose spikes and improves digestion while providing sustained energy throughout the entire day," she explains.

Chai may be a beloved part of daily life, but the snacks that accompany it can significantly influence blood sugar levels and overall health. Refined snacks such as biscuits and fried namkeen may provide quick satisfaction but often lead to rapid glucose spikes and energy crashes. Switching to healthier alternatives, such as roasted chana, nuts, makhana, whole grains or fruit-based snacks, can make a noticeable difference. These foods provide fibre, protein and healthy fats that slow digestion and help maintain steady energy levels.

As Dt. Simrat Kathuria explains, choosing nutrient-dense foods alongside chai can transform a simple tea break into a healthier habit. With mindful snack choices, enjoying chai can remain both comforting and nutritionally balanced.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.