How To Tell If A Snack Is Really High-Protein: Nutritionist Shares 5-Second Hack

Protein is a key nutrient for muscle health and weight management, and the market is flooded with snacks and drinks claiming to be "high protein". But many do so mainly for marketing and sales. So, how can you tell which products truly pack a protein punch?

Many snacks and drinks advertise "protein-rich," but in reality, their protein content is low compared to their calories.

Nutritionist expert Deepsikha Jain has shared a simple trick to find out the correct quantity of protein in the items. She advises checking the nutrition label for protein per serving and energy (calories). So, multiply the protein amount by 10 and compare it with the energy.

She explains that if the protein per serving is 25 grams, multiply it by 10, which gives 250. Now compare this with the energy value, which might be 139. If the protein number is higher than the energy, it is truly a high-protein product and if the energy is higher, it is not.

Citing an example of a protein bar, she shows its nutrition label, which lists 10 grams of protein and 253 calories per serving. Multiply the protein by 10, which gives 100. Comparing this with the calories, the energy is higher, so this is not a high-protein snack.

Next, she took a Greek yogurt and checked the nutrition label. The protein per serving is 8 grams, and the energy is 70 calories. Multiply the protein by 10, which is 8x10 = 80, higher than the energy. This makes it a high-protein snack.

In the comment section, someone asked why the protein is multiplied by 10. She replied that it's based on the 40 percent rule, which is designed to identify foods where at least 40 percent of the calories come from protein.

"So, don't be misled by products that just claim 'high protein' always do the math to be sure," Deepsikha said.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.