Looking For A High-Protein Breakfast? This Paneer Besan Cheela Has 25g Protein

Paneer, a fresh, non-aged, and non-melting soft cheese, is commonly used in a range of dishes. It is high in protein and fat, with a mild, milky flavour, making it a go-to versatile vegetarian ingredient for curries, grilling, and snacks. Being soft, firm, and slightly spongy in texture, and not melting when heated, paneer can indeed be a lovely breakfast item.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared a scrumptious recipe for a 25-gram protein power meal featuring paneer. In an Instagram post, she shares, “If you have paneer at home… turn it into a 25g protein power meal.”

The Paneer Besan Cheela recipe requires neither any protein powder nor any complicated preparation process, “just smart food combining”.

Ingredients:

Half cup besan (chickpea flour)

Water (to make a smooth batter)

Salt to taste

Half tsp jeera

75 g fresh paneer, crumbled

1 teaspoon Black pepper powder

1 teaspoon chopped coriander

Recipe:

Step 1: Make the Batter

Mix half cup besan with water and whisk until smooth, with no visible lumps.

You can also add salt and jeera to the mixture for better digestion.

Step 2: Cook the Base

Pour the batter onto a hot tawa.

Spread into a thin round, and

Cook till light golden.

Step 3: Add the Paneer Filling

Finally, spread 75 g crumbled paneer on one side.

You can also enhance the filling by sprinkling pepper and chopped coriander on top.

Step 4: Fold & Cook

Fold the semi-cooked cheela batter in half and press gently so that the fillings remain intact.

Cook 1-2 minutes more until the cheelas are crisp.

That's it, the nutritious paneer cheelas are ready to savour.

At the end of the post, Lovneet explains why this recipe works for overall health-

She reveals this provides 25 grams of complete protein alongside a plant combo.

It provides high satiety, which leads to fewer cravings.

The meal also provides a balance of carbohydrates, protein and fat.

It supports muscle and hormone function and stabilises blood sugar levels.

Hence, this is highly recommended for your next high-protein breakfast.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.