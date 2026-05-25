India Issues Travel Advisory For Ebola-Hit Countries: How Airport Screenings Help Control Outbreaks

India has stepped up surveillance at airports after the Centre issued a health advisory for passengers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan. The advisory instructs travellers with symptoms like fever, vomiting, unexplained bleeding, headache, or recent exposure to infected individuals to report immediately to Airport Health Officers before immigration clearance. The move comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

While India currently has no confirmed Ebola cases, authorities have intensified preparedness through airport screening, laboratory readiness, quarantine arrangements, and surveillance protocols.

Public health experts say these measures are not merely symbolic. Airport screenings and travel advisories form the first line of defence against imported infections. From Ebola and SARS to Covid-19 and Mpox, global outbreaks have repeatedly demonstrated that rapid detection at points of entry can significantly reduce transmission risks and buy valuable time for healthcare systems to respond.

Why Airport Health Screening Matters

Modern air travel allows infectious diseases to cross continents within hours. According to the WHO, international airports are critical surveillance hubs because they can help identify symptomatic travellers before diseases spread into communities.

India's current Ebola advisory asks travellers to self-monitor for symptoms for 21 days after arrival, the maximum incubation period of Ebola virus disease.

Airport screening systems generally include:

Thermal or symptom-based screening

Health declaration forms

Travel history assessment

Isolation of suspected cases

Contact tracing mechanisms

Referral to designated hospitals and laboratories

These strategies aim to detect possible infections early and reduce the chances of community transmission.

Also Read: No Ebola Case In India, Airports Put On Alert After WHO Warning

Lessons Learned From Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic transformed how countries approach border surveillance. Before 2020, airport screenings were often limited to specific outbreaks. Today, many countries maintain permanent surveillance frameworks that can be rapidly activated during emergencies.

The Indian government has reviewed standard operating procedures related to screening, quarantine, case management, and laboratory preparedness as part of the Ebola response. The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has been designated as a major Ebola testing centre. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), layered screening systems are more effective than relying solely on temperature checks because some infected travellers may not yet show symptoms during travel.

Infectious Disease Surveillance Is More Than Just Screening

Experts emphasise that airport checks are only one part of a much larger surveillance ecosystem.

Effective infectious disease surveillance also depends on:

Rapid laboratory testing

Real-time reporting systems

International data sharing

Hospital preparedness

Community-level monitoring

Genomic sequencing

Trained frontline healthcare workers

India's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are coordinating Ebola preparedness efforts alongside airport authorities.

The WHO states that early detection and immediate isolation remain among the most effective tools for containing Ebola outbreaks because the virus spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids rather than airborne transmission.

Why Ebola Requires Strict Monitoring

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) is one of the world's deadliest viral infections, with some outbreaks recording fatality rates of up to 50%. Symptoms can initially resemble common illnesses such as flu or malaria, which makes surveillance particularly important.

Common Ebola symptoms include:

Fever

Severe weakness

Headache

Muscle pain

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Sore throat

Unexplained bleeding

Because symptoms may appear days after travel, authorities advise travellers from affected regions to monitor themselves even after leaving airports. Research published by the WHO and CDC has shown that rapid case identification, contact tracing, and strict infection-control measures were key to controlling previous Ebola outbreaks in West and Central Africa.

Do Airport Screenings Actually Work?

No screening system is perfect. Studies conducted during outbreaks such as SARS, H1N1 influenza, Ebola, and Covid-19 have shown that some infected travellers can pass through airports without symptoms.

However, public health experts say screenings still serve several important purposes:

They identify visibly ill travellers

They create public awareness

They encourage self-reporting

They enable faster contact tracing

They strengthen outbreak preparedness

A review published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that entry screening alone cannot stop outbreaks completely, but works best when combined with surveillance, quarantine, testing, and community health measures. Similarly, the CDC notes that airport screening programmes help delay disease importation and reduce transmission opportunities during the early stages of outbreaks.

Also Read: Ebola Outbreak In Congo, Uganda An International Public Health Emergency, Says WHO

The Bigger Public Health Benefit

Travel advisories and airport surveillance also improve coordination between countries. Under the International Health Regulations (IHR), nations are expected to rapidly report outbreaks and strengthen preparedness at ports, airports, and border crossings.

India's latest Ebola advisory specifically urges travellers to cooperate with public health measures and immediately disclose any exposure history. Experts say this transparency is essential because infectious diseases are increasingly influenced by globalisation, urbanisation, climate change, and human mobility. Surveillance systems today are designed not just to stop one virus, but to create long-term resilience against future pandemics.

India's Ebola-related airport advisories reflect a broader global shift toward stronger infectious disease surveillance. While airport screening alone cannot completely prevent outbreaks, it remains a crucial early-warning tool that supports rapid detection, isolation, testing, and contact tracing.

The experience of Ebola, SARS, and Covid-19 has shown that delays in identifying imported infections can allow diseases to spread rapidly across borders. By strengthening airport health systems and coordinating surveillance nationally and internationally, countries can reduce risks, protect healthcare infrastructure, and improve preparedness for future public health emergencies.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.