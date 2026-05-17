Ebola Outbreak In Congo, Uganda An International Public Health Emergency, Says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" (PHEIC). This is the highest level of global health alert issued by WHO when a disease threatens several countries and requires international cooperation. The current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, which is considered dangerous because there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments available for it yet. WHO officials have urged countries to strengthen surveillance, testing, and emergency response systems to stop the disease before it becomes more widespread.

The outbreak has mainly affected eastern Congo, especially the Ituri province, where several suspected and confirmed cases have been reported. Uganda has also confirmed imported cases connected to people travelling from Congo. According to reports, several deaths have also been reported, with hundreds of suspected infections being investigated. The spread of Ebola to major cities has increased international concern because crowded urban areas can make disease control more difficult. WHO and African health agencies are now working closely with local governments to improve screening at hospitals, trace contacts of infected people, and provide emergency medical supplies.

What Is Ebola?

Ebola is a severe and often deadly viral disease that affects humans and animals. The virus was first identified in 1976 near the Ebola River in Congo. People infected with Ebola usually develop symptoms such as fever, weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and in severe cases, internal or external bleeding. The disease spreads through direct contact with the blood, sweat, saliva, or other body fluids of an infected person. It can also spread through contaminated surfaces and medical equipment.

Doctors say early detection is extremely important because patients can recover if they receive proper care quickly. Isolation of infected people and monitoring of close contacts are key methods that can help control outbreaks. Health workers are also advised to wear protective equipment while treating patients.

Why WHO Declared An International Emergency

WHO declares a PHEIC only when a disease outbreak becomes serious enough to threaten multiple countries and needs coordinated global action. The current Ebola outbreak meets these conditions because cases have crossed borders between Congo and Uganda. Officials are also worried about the lack of approved vaccines for the Bundibugyo strain, unlike other Ebola strains where vaccines already exist.

Another major concern is the situation in eastern Congo, where armed conflict and insecurity make healthcare operations difficult. Some remote areas are hard to reach, which delays testing and treatment. WHO believes international support is necessary to prevent further spread and strengthen local healthcare systems. However, the organisation has advised countries not to close borders or stop trade, as such measures may create panic and lead to uncontrolled movement across unofficial routes.

Steps Being Taken To Control The Outbreak

Health authorities in Congo and Uganda have already started emergency measures to control the outbreak. These include contact tracing, screening travellers, setting up isolation centres, and increasing public awareness. WHO has sent medical teams and emergency supplies to affected regions. Uganda has also strengthened monitoring at hospitals and border points after confirming imported cases.

Local communities are being educated about symptoms and safe burial practices because Ebola can spread during traditional funeral ceremonies. International organisations are supporting laboratory testing and training healthcare workers.

Global Concern and Future Challenges

The declaration of a global health emergency highlights how serious the situation has become. Ebola outbreaks are dangerous not only because of high death rates but also because they can quickly impact weak healthcare systems. The current outbreak is especially worrying because it involves a rare strain with limited treatment options.

Health experts believe that international cooperation, fast medical response, and public awareness are essential to stop the outbreak. If countries act quickly and communities follow safety guidelines, the spread of Ebola can be controlled before it turns into a larger global crisis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.