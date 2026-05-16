Ebola Outbreak In Congo Kills 80: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors Explained

The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing an Ebola outbreak that has already claimed dozens of lives and raised global concern. Health officials confirmed that the outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, which is different from the more common Zaire strain. According to reports, more than 80 people have died, while hundreds of suspected cases are being monitored in the eastern Ituri province. The outbreak has also increased fears of cross-border spread because nearby countries like Uganda and South Sudan are closely connected.

Ebola is one of the world's deadliest viral diseases because it spreads quickly through direct contact with infected body fluids and can cause severe internal bleeding, organ failure, and death. The disease first appeared in 1976 near the Ebola River in Congo and has caused several outbreaks since then. Experts say conflict, poor healthcare systems, crowded living conditions, and delayed treatment often make outbreaks worse in African regions. Although governments and health agencies are working to contain the disease, the current outbreak is worrying because vaccines developed for earlier Ebola strains may not work as effectively against this rare variant

What Is Ebola?

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) is a severe and highly infectious illness caused by the Ebola virus. It mainly affects humans and some animals such as monkeys, chimpanzees, and bats. The disease spreads rapidly once it enters humans and can lead to major health emergencies if not controlled.

The virus attacks the immune system and damages blood vessels, causing heavy bleeding both inside and outside the body in severe cases. Ebola has a high death rate, especially when treatment is delayed. However, early medical care improves the chances of survival.

There are several types of Ebola viruses, but the current Congo outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo strain, which is less common than the Zaire strain.

Causes Of Ebola Outbreaks

Ebola outbreaks usually begin when humans come into contact with infected wild animals. Fruit bats are believed to be the natural carriers of the virus. People can become infected through handling or eating infected animals such as bats, monkeys, or forest antelopes.

Once a human becomes infected, the virus spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids like blood, saliva, sweat, urine, vomit, or semen. Touching contaminated clothes, bedsheets, needles, or medical equipment can also spread the infection.

Health experts believe several factors may have contributed to the current outbreak in Congo. These include population movement, poor sanitation, overcrowded camps, armed conflict, and weak healthcare systems. Such conditions make it difficult to trace infected individuals and stop transmission.

Symptoms Of Ebola

The symptoms of Ebola usually appear between two and 21 days after infection. Early signs are often similar to flu or malaria, which can make diagnosis difficult during the first stage.

Common early symptoms include:

High fever

Severe headache

Muscle pain

Weakness and fatigue

Sore throat

As the disease worsens, patients may develop:

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Skin rash

Stomach pain

Bleeding from the nose, gums, or eyes

Internal bleeding and organ failure

In severe cases, Ebola can quickly become life-threatening. Many patients die from dehydration, shock, or multiple organ failure. Experts say that immediate medical care and isolation are necessary to reduce deaths and prevent further spread.

Risk Factors Of Ebola

Certain conditions increase the risk of getting infected with Ebola. Healthcare workers are among the most vulnerable because they are in close contact with infected patients. Without proper protective equipment, doctors and nurses can easily catch the virus.

Family members caring for sick relatives are also at high risk, especially when handling bodily fluids without protection. Traditional burial practices in some regions, where mourners touch the bodies of the dead, have also contributed to Ebola transmission in previous outbreaks.

Prevention And Control

Preventing Ebola requires quick action from health authorities and communities.

People are advised to avoid direct contact with infected individuals and maintain strict hygiene practices.

Washing hands regularly, avoiding contact with bodily fluids.

Staying away from infected animals.

Healthcare workers must use protective suits, gloves, masks, and proper sanitation methods while treating patients. Isolation centers and contact tracing are also essential to stop outbreaks from growing.

Vaccination has helped control some previous Ebola outbreaks, but scientists are still studying how effective current vaccines will be against the Bundibugyo strain that is involved in the latest outbreak.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.