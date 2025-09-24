WHO Confirms 11 New Ebola Cases In Congo

Eleven new confirmed cases of Ebola were reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the World Health Organisation's last update on September 15, showing a decreasing trend of cases in the recent week, the UN health agency said on Wednesday.

As of September 21, a total of 57 cases, including 10 probable cases and 35 deaths, were reported in Congo's Kasai Province, the WHO added. The total deaths included 10 probable deaths.

"The outbreak shows a decreasing trend of cases in the recent week, nevertheless, the attention remains high," the agency said.

