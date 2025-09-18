New Ebola Outbreak In Africa: Here's What You Must Know

On 1 September 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) was notified by the Ministry of Health in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) about suspected Ebola virus disease (EVD) cases in the Bulape Health Zone, Kasai Province. The first identified patient was a pregnant woman admitted to Bulape General Reference Hospital on 20 August 2025, showing severe symptoms such as high fever, bloody diarrhoea, haemorrhage, and extreme weakness. Her condition worsened, and she died on 25 August due to multiple organ failure. Subsequent testing confirmed the presence of the Ebola virus, leading the Ministry of Health to officially declare an outbreak on 4 September 2025. By that date, 28 suspected infections had been documented, including 15 deaths, resulting in a case fatality rate of about 54%. Let's understand everything you must know about ebola.

The basics: what is Ebola?

Ebola (more precisely the diseases caused by orthoebolaviruses) is an acute viral illness belonging to the filovirus family. It was first recognised in 1976 and since then several related viruses have been identified; a subset (including Zaire ebolavirus and Sudan ebolavirus) have caused large human outbreaks. Clinically it is often severe and without good care the risk of death can be high.

What causes Ebola and where it comes from

Ebola is caused by viruses in the Orthoebolavirus genus. These viruses circulate in animals (fruit bats are strongly suspected to be the natural reservoir) and the infection can jump (a “spillover”) to people through contact with infected animals or their meat.

Once in humans, the virus spreads to other people by direct contact with infected blood or bodily fluids, contaminated objects, and sometimes during traditional burial practices where mourners touch the body.

Health-care workers and family caregivers who lack adequate protective gear are among the highest-risk groups.

Is Ebola fatal?

Case fatality for Ebola has varied enormously between outbreaks and virus species. WHO's most recent summary gives an average case fatality rate around 50%, with historical outbreaks ranging roughly from 25% to as high as 90% depending on the strain and the quality of care available. What changed in recent years is that better supportive care and the introduction of effective therapies have improved survival for many patients.

What to watch for: signs and symptoms

Ebola's early symptoms are non-specific: fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat and fatigue.

After a few days many patients enter a “wet” phase with vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain, which can quickly lead to severe dehydration, organ dysfunction and, in some cases, bleeding from gums or injection sites.

The incubation period (time from exposure to symptoms) is usually 2–21 days, most commonly 8–10 days.

Since early signs overlap with more common illnesses such as malaria and typhoid, clinical suspicion plus a travel/exposure history is critical.

How does Ebola spread

People are contagious only after symptoms begin. Transmission is primarily through direct contact with blood or other body fluids such as urine, vomit, faeces, saliva, semen, breast milk, etc. of a symptomatic person, or with contaminated surfaces and items (clothes, bedding, needles). Sexual transmission after recovery is possible because the virus can persist in immune-privileged sites (for example, semen) for months, which is why survivor follow-up and semen testing programmes are recommended in outbreak responses.

For everyday readers in India

Do not panic. Ebola outbreaks are geographically limited, and the risk for people in India remains very low unless there has been recent travel to an affected area or direct exposure to someone with confirmed disease. If you have travelled to an affected area, monitor your health for 21 days and seek medical help immediately if symptoms appear.

Ebola is a frightening disease, but global public-health responses are more sophisticated than a decade ago: faster laboratory confirmation, ring vaccination, and effective antibody treatments plus tried-and-tested public-health measures make outbreaks more controllable when responses are rapid and communities are engaged. For readers: rely on health authorities rather than social forwards; if you've traveled to a listed risk area, tell your clinician about that history if you develop fever or bleeding. Early care saves lives.

