Blueberries are widely recognised for their high antioxidant content. They contain a particularly high concentration of anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that give them their vibrant blue colour. Antioxidants help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body, which aids in delaying ageing, protecting against cellular DNA damage, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. The health benefits of blueberries are well-documented, including improved heart health, enhanced brain function, and better blood sugar control. However, jamun, also known as Indian blackberry, is not only more affordable than blueberries but also has an even higher antioxidant capacity.

Health benefits of jamun

1. High antioxidant content

While blueberries are famous for their anthocyanins, Jamun matches or exceeds that anthocyanin content and adds a massive dose of extra antioxidants, including vitamin C, flavonoids, polyphenols and tannins. These can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases and support overall health.

2. Blood sugar regulation

Jamun is known for its role in managing blood sugar levels. Compounds found in jamun, such as jamboline, help delay the conversion of starch into sugar, making it beneficial for diabetic patients. Studies indicate that regular intake can help improve insulin sensitivity. Even the discarded seeds can be dried and ground into Jamun seed powder to serve as a clinically recognised remedy to control hyperglycemia.

3. Supports digestion

Jamun is incredibly high in insoluble fibre and low in calories, it keeps you full for longer periods. The fruit also acts as a natural carminative and anti-diarrheal agent. It contains high amounts of tannins that soothe the digestive tract, easing bowel spasms and flatulence.

4. Heart health

Jamun contains potassium, which is essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Its antioxidant properties also contribute to better cardiovascular health by reducing cholesterol levels and improving heart function.

5. Skin benefits

The vitamin C in jamun promotes healthy skin by fighting free radicals, thereby reducing the signs of ageing. Additionally, jamun's anti-inflammatory properties can help with skin conditions like acne.

6. Improved immune function

The high vitamin C content in jamun strengthens the immune system, helping the body to fend off infections and illnesses.

In summary, while blueberries are certainly healthy and highly nutritious, jamun presents a more affordable and highly beneficial alternative, loaded with additional health advantages. Including jamun in your diet can provide numerous health benefits, making it a smart choice for anyone looking to improve their overall well-being.

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