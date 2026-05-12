Is Omega-3 The Ultimate Multitasker? Nutritionist Explains 9 Ways It Supports Your Body And Mind

Omega-3 fats have been getting a lot of attention in the health world, and for good reason. These healthy fats play a role in everything from heart health and brain function to skin, joints and even mood. But despite hearing about fish oil capsules and omega-3-rich foods all the time, many people still do not fully understand why these fats matter so much for the body.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared an Instagram post explaining the "science-backed benefits" of omega-3 and how it supports both body and mind. Her post highlights that omega-3 is not just another wellness trend - it is an important nutrient linked to several key body functions.

Here is a breakdown of the major benefits she talks about:

1. Supports Heart Health

Omega-3 may help lower triglycerides, improve blood flow and support healthy blood pressure levels. According to the post, these fats are linked to a lower risk of heart disease and cardiovascular problems.

2. Helps Brain Function

The brain needs healthy fats to function properly. Omega-3 may support memory, focus and learning. It is also linked to better mood and may help reduce the risk of depression and cognitive decline.

3. Good For Eye Health

The post explains that DHA, a type of omega-3, is important for retinal function. It may also support vision and help with issues like dry eyes.

4. Helps Reduce Inflammation

Omega-3 has anti-inflammatory properties that may support recovery and help calm inflammation in the body. This can be useful for overall health and certain chronic conditions.

5. Supports Joint Health

People with joint stiffness or discomfort may benefit too. Omega-3 may help reduce joint pain and improve mobility over time.

6. Can Benefit Skin

Healthy fats help maintain skin hydration and support the skin barrier. The post also mentions that omega-3 may help reduce redness and protect against damage caused by UV exposure.

7. Supports Mood And Emotional Health

There is also growing research linking omega-3 intake with emotional well-being and lower levels of anxiety and depression symptoms.

8. Important During Pregnancy

Omega-3 supports fetal brain and eye development and may also support maternal health during pregnancy.

9. Supports Metabolic Health

Lastly, omega-3 may help improve insulin sensitivity, body composition, and liver health.

The bigger takeaway from her post is simple: omega-3 supports many systems in the body at the same time, which is why balanced intake matters.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.