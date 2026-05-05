Coming From The Heat? Why Drinking Chilled Water Immediately Can Shock Your Heart, Explains Expert

Most people tend to drink chilled water straight from the fridge as soon as they come in from the heated outdoors. The common habit may be driven by instant relief, but it may be giving you internal stress. The body needs to cool down naturally before introducing a shock to the system by drinking chilled water. A research piece published in Acta Physiologica details that drinking chilled water can immediately shock your heart. After heat exposure, when the body is trying to actively cool itself, the blood circulation is already faster. This actually causes mild dehydration as the system is trying to adjust to the cool shock to the system.

Why Ice-Cold Water Can Be A Sudden Shock

NDTV spoke to Dr Mukesh Goel, Senior Consultant, Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, who explains, "Stepping in from the heat and reaching straight for ice-cold water is something most of us do without thinking. It feels instantly refreshing, but your body may need a gentler transition."

He pinpoints, "When you've been out in high temperatures, your body is already trying to cool itself down. Your circulation is more active, you may be slightly dehydrated, and your system is adjusting to the heat. Suddenly gulping very cold water can create a sharp contrast that your body has to quickly respond to."

Here are the reasons why suddenly drinking ice-cold water can introduce a sudden shock to your system:

Sharp temperature contrast can occur as the body is overheated and cold water is introduced into the system.

Blood vessels react abruptly as the body is struggling to regulate its temperature from one extreme to another.

The nervous system responds instantly as it struggles to understand how the body needs to cool down.

Symptoms Some People May Feel

Dr Mukesh Goel pinpoints, "For some people, this can lead to a brief uneasy feeling like lightheadedness, a slight tightness in the chest, or even a momentary 'brain freeze' sensation in the chest. It's not dangerous in most cases, but it can feel uncomfortable." So, it can be said that drinking chilled water right after coming in from the heated outdoors can cause a temperature shock, and the symptoms of it can be the following:

Lightheadedness

Brief chest tightness

Discomfort while swallowing

"Brain freeze" sensation in the chest

It is important to note that these symptoms are usually temporary and not dangerous for most people, but those with existing heart conditions need to be extra careful.

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Who Should Be More Cautious

Practising caution is necessary as people whose bodies are unable to absorb the cold temperature shock need to know:

If they have heart disease, then they need to be extra careful about just consuming chilled water after being heated outdoors.

Elderly individuals need to be careful as well, as their bodies may be unable to handle the sudden temperature change.

Those already dehydrated need to be cautious of consuming too much chilled water, as it can worsen.

People with blood circulation sensitivity need to switch to matka water or water that is cooled in copper vessels.

The Safer Way To Hydrate After Heat

A safe way to hydrate after being in the heated outdoors should follow a step-by-step sequence:

1. Start with a few sips of room-temperature or mildly cool water so that your body can become used to the temperature.

2. Pause briefly as your body settles, and set a pace that works for you.

3. Gradually move to colder water if desired, as overheating can force you to consume too many cooling liquids at once.

Why Staying Hydrated All Day Matters

Hydration is an all-day cycle that needs to be consistently maintained by practising the right hydration schedule. Staying hydrated matters all day, as you need to know the following to be careful of your hydration needs:

Reduces abrupt bodily reactions as the body can suffer from temperature shock.

Supports circulation stability as it goes into overdrive when chilled water is consumed.

Makes post-heat hydration easier on the heart to make sure you don't suffer from side effects.

Dr Mukesh Goel highlights, "Maintaining adequate hydration through the day plays an important role. When your body is well-hydrated, it is less likely to react abruptly when you drink water after being in the heat.

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When Should You Seek Medical Attention?

Drinking chilled water may lead to momentary discomfort for your system, especially your heart, but when it becomes serious, then you need to seek medical advice. Here is when you need to consult a medical professional:

If you experience persistent chest discomfort that doesn't seem to subside with remedies.

Dizziness that does not settle but only worsens as time passes.

Palpitations or uneasiness may be a signal that medical attention is needed.

So, knowing when drinking chilled water poses a health risk is essential. As Dr Mukesh Goel explains, "If you experience persistent chest discomfort, dizziness, or palpitations, it is advisable not to overlook these symptoms. Seeking timely medical evaluation can help rule out any underlying concerns and ensure appropriate care."

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.