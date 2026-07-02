Woman Fired By Company Because Of Her Onion Allergy, Lawsuit Alleges

Paycom has been sued by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) after the Oklahoma-based human resources (HR) and payroll software company allegedly fired an employee who had a severe onion allergy. The agency said Paycom violated disability discrimination laws by not providing "reasonable workplace accommodations" to the ex-employee, identified in the lawsuit as Katie Jorgenson.

Jorgenson started working at Paycom on May 20, 2024 and experienced multiple anaphylactic reactions when exposed to food in nearby breakrooms and hallways. In two instances, she was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. A day after her most severe reaction in June 2024, Paycom fired her, stating that it could not accommodate her disability, according to a press release.

Although Jorgenson informed supervisors and human resources of her condition and submitted medical documentation, recommending that she be allowed to work in a secluded area or work from home, Paycom only provided temporary adjustments.

"It did not notify nearby employees to avoid bringing the allergen to the workspace and declined to allow her to work remotely despite having established policies permitting the practice," EEOC said in a statement.

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Health And Livelihood

Andrea Baran, an attorney for the EEOC, said employers have a legal obligation to provide reasonable accommodations for workers with disabilities.

“Employers have a legal obligation to explore and provide reasonable accommodations for workers with disabilities, especially when the potential consequences of inaction are life-threatening,” said Baran, adding: “No employee should be forced to choose between their health and their livelihood."

The EEOC is now seeking backpay for Jorgenson, as well as other relief and damages from Paycom. The lawsuit has also urged the court to order Paycom to develop and carry out practices and programs that provide equal employment opportunities for qualified people with disabilities.