"Ethical Bankruptcy": Worker Slams Founder After Discovering Layoffs Were Planned Before Hiring

A young professional has sent shockwaves through the tech community after revealing he was hired into a role that the company had already planned to scrap. Jeevan, an employee at a high-growth startup, shared his story on Instagram on 30 January 2026, the day he was abruptly laid off. Despite working long hours and fully committing to the firm's goals, he was escorted from the premises just days before his three-month probation period was due to end.

The "Ten-Month" Secret

The most damning part of Jeevan's account involves a face-to-face meeting with the company's Founder. During the exit interview, the Founder reportedly admitted that leadership had been discussing the dissolution of Jeevan's team for nine to ten months.

This revelation implies that while Jeevan was being interviewed and sold a "vision" of the future, the company already knew the department was failing and likely to be closed.



Jeevan's post highlights a ruthless "hire and fire" culture that he describes as "ethical bankruptcy." He claims that he and several other new recruits were thrown into the deep end with no training and expected to produce immediate results, only to be let go when they "didn't deliver."

"You onboarded human beings into a sinking ship," Jeevan wrote, accusing the board of treating staff like "assets on a balance sheet" rather than people with careers and lives.

While the company offered 1.5 months' severance pay, Jeevan argues this does little to fix the mental exhaustion or the damage a short-term "career gap" causes on a CV. His story has become a rallying cry for better professional integrity in 2026, a year where many feel that job security has become a thing of the past.