"Day In The Life" At Zepto: Viral Intern Video Sparks Discussion On Startup Culture

A video showing "a day in the life" of a Zepto intern, shared by Instagram user Akshat Tickoo, has gone viral on social media. The clip offers a glimpse into a startup work culture, sparking significant online discussion. The video, which circulated widely on platforms like Instagram and X, documents a workday with a relatively late start and office perks.

The intern starts his day with a 12:00 pm login, after showing a green Porsche parked outside the office. The day includes a meeting with a co-founder at 12:30 pm and a visit to a Zepto store at 1:45 pm to "check a few things." The latter part of the day shows a relaxed environment, featuring a FIFA break "with the boys" at 5:00 pm and an "international sutta break time" at 6:00 pm. The workday concludes with the intern logging out at 8:00 pm. The video ends with a note that Zepto is hiring.

"Day in the life of an intern at ZEPTO," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video has generated mixed reactions online, with some viewing it as a glossy portrayal of startup life and others debating the realities of internships and corporate culture.

Tickoo is currently a strategy and operations intern at Zepto, a quick commerce company, and also the founder of RNTL, a designer fashion rental platform.

About Zepto

Zepto is an Indian quick-commerce company, founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra. It promises to deliver groceries in under 10 minutes. Here's how it works:

Dark Store Model: Zepto uses a network of micro-warehouses, or "dark stores," strategically located near customers. These stores aren't open to the public and are optimised for quick picking and packing.

AI-Powered Logistics: Zepto's AI system helps with selecting, packing, and shipping products, ensuring fast and efficient delivery.

Real-Time Tracking: Customers can track their orders in real-time, making the experience seamless and transparent.

Zepto operates in over 10 major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, and has raised over $1.5 billion in funding. Its valuation stands at $5 billion as of August 2024.