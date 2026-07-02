Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding: What Couple’s Potential Prenup May Look Like

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce say “I do” over the weekend in New York City, the secrecy surrounding their wedding has kept fans on tenterhooks. Be it the menu of the celebrations or the guest list, every detail or leak is being scrutinised endlessly by fans. But one big question about the high-profile couple still remains - whether they have a prenup in place.



Both Taylor and Travis have substantial fortunes. The Bad Blood hitmaker has a net worth of $2.1 billion, as per Forbes. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is valued at $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.



Their enormous wealth makes it all but certain that Taylor and Travis will sign a prenup, The New York Times reported. A prenuptial agreement would clearly outline what happens to a couple's finances if they split, helping them avoid a messy, public divorce.



If they don't sign a prenup, every dollar earned by either Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce would be seen as marital property and divided evenly in the event of a divorce, as per The Washington Post.



What Could Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's Prenup Hold?



While the couple have remained mum over whether they have signed a prenup, legal experts told NYT that the duo could keep their assets separate post marriage. They are also unlikely to pay each other spousal support.



Marilyn Chinitz, a partner at Blank Rome, told the outlet Taylor Swift's music catalog was her “jewel in the crown.” Chinitz, who advised Tom Cruise in his divorce from Katie Holmes, said, “Everything that is in Taylor's name, now and in the future, will remain her separate property. And she's got a lot to protect.”



If a prenup does not classify assets that spouses accrue post marriage as joint or separate, things may get complicated. Each state has its own laws about how a couple's finances should be divided, from a 50-50 split in California to an “equitable distribution” based on a person's financial circumstances in New York.



The prenup must clarify which state's law would apply in any matters related to the divorce.



Confidentiality clauses are also a starting point for many celebrity prenuptial agreements. The clauses prevent the signatories from discussing the details of their marriage or divorce.



Celebrity prenups also often include “bad boy” clauses, with penalties for infidelity. A prenup also specifies what happens to a couple's assets if one of them dies.



What Doesn't Come Under A Prenup?



Child custody is not a part of these agreements and must be negotiated at the time of a split.



As of now, only Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and their attorneys may have the best knowledge about what their potential prenup holds.