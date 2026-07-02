Michael Rubin Says Taylor Swift Wedding Was Discussed During White Party Planning

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations get underway at Madison Square Garden, Michael Rubin has reacted to claims that he changed the date of his White Party because of the couple.

Every year, the Fanatics founder and CEO hosts the star-studded event around the Fourth of July, attracting some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports and business. This year, the party was held on July 1, leading many to believe the date was preponed to avoid clashing with the rumoured July 4 wedding of Swift and Kelce.

The timing sparked speculation and Rubin has now set the record straight, explaining that the wedding date was discussed while his team was planning the event. Despite that, he said it was not the main reason for choosing the party date. He added that the organisers were aware of the reports and simply wanted to avoid putting guests in a position where they might have to choose between attending one event or the other.

Speaking to People, Michael Rubin said, “We were debating the dates. We were certainly aware of that date, but we didn't change it because of that date. But we were aware of that date and we didn't want to have people have to choose. People come to the White Party no matter when we do it. The White Party is going to be spectacular.”

“I'll tell you one thing. I think the stars are going to be in New York from July 1 till July 19. New York's never seen anything like this. You've got the White Party, the best party in the world, followed by [Swift's] wedding a few days later, followed by Fanatics Fest. Oh, and this little thing called the World Cup, which has the finale here in New York... You've got the ESPY Awards that moved to the night before Fanatics Fest.”

According to reports, preparations have already started for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding at Madison Square Garden. So far, neither the singer nor the NFL star has commented on the reports or confirmed that the wedding is taking place.