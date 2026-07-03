Travis Kelce's Wedding Tux To Pay Tribute To A Special Person. Can You Guess?

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare to exchange vows today, June 3, attention has shifted from the guest list to the groom's attire.

While grooms are often limited in their choice of nuptial attire, celebrity suit designer Tom Marchitelli predicts Kelce's tuxedo could carry a subtle tribute to one of their most memorable public moments together.

Marchitelli, who has designed more than 25 suits for the Kansas City Chiefs star over the past decade, believes Kelce may draw inspiration from the white-tie ensemble he wore during his surprise appearance on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium in June 2024.

“I thought that looked pretty awesome on him and white tie is the highest form of dressing for a man. I think that's an incredible look,” Marchitelli said.

He suggested Kelce could revisit the iconic look with long coattails, a top hat, a white waistcoat, white shirt and white bow tie, while adding modern touches such as patterned fabrics, diamond lapel pins, a chain wallet or a vest chain.

A Fairytale Look For The Ceremony

Despite Kelce's reputation for bold fashion choices, Marchitelli expects the groom to keep things classic for the wedding ceremony. The designer predicts Kelce will opt for a slightly fuller-cut double-breasted black tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and a diamond lapel pin.

“I think he will want to give Taylor a fairytale moment for the ceremony and go more on the classic side,” he said.

Although Kelce is known to enjoy blue suits, Marchitelli believes classic black will take center stage for the ceremony.

He also wouldn't rule out the return of the top hat and tails, mirroring the look Kelce wore during his memorable Eras Tour cameo.

Louis Vuitton Tipped To Design The Tux

While multiple fashion brands are lined up to dress the athlete for his wedding, Marchitelli believes luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is the strongest contender to create Kelce's wedding attire.

Why? Louis Vuitton has been a go-to brand for both Taylor and Travis lately, with the pair often wearing the French fashion label during their date nights.

“In my many trips to Kansas City over the years to work with him and seeing his personal closet, he's always had an affinity for the brand, both in footwear and apparel,” Marchitelli told Page Six.

He predicts Kelce will wear a bespoke Louis Vuitton tuxedo, noting that the fashion house reserves its made-to-measure tailoring for select clients and major occasions.

“I think he's going to wear bespoke Louis Vuitton. That is 100% my prediction. They only do bespoke tailoring for special clientele and events,” he added.

While Tom Ford also remains a possibility, Marchitelli feels the label has become a more common choice among Hollywood's biggest names, making Louis Vuitton the more distinctive option for Kelce's wedding day.

Expect Multiple Outfit Changes

Marchitelli also expects Kelce's fashion-forward personality to emerge once the formal ceremony concludes.

“Travis has transformed game-day entrances into his personal runway, and for his most important arrival yet into the world's most famous arena, I think we'll see his edginess come out with wardrobe changes. I expect him to be in a minimum of three outfits. I wouldn't be surprised if he changes every hour,” he said.

“A ceremony look, a reception change — and then if there's a concert part or an afterparty, another outfit for sure,” Marchitelli concluded.

A Look Destined For History

While Kelce may experiment with several outfits throughout the celebrations, Marchitelli believes the ceremony tuxedo will be the one remembered for years to come.

“That's the picture that's going to last forever,” he said. “Whoever is lucky enough to photograph their wedding moment... it will be the most viral social media picture in history.”

Whether Kelce opts for a traditional black tuxedo or a white-tie ensemble inspired by his Eras Tour appearance, Marchitelli expects the final look to strike a balance between sophistication and a heartfelt tribute to one of the defining moments in the couple's relationship.