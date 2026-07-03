How Uday Chopra Could Be <i>Alpha's</i> Biggest Surprise And Change The YRF Spy Universe

In a cinematic landscape where the topic of nepotism unleashes a hue and cry about "advantages" and "those who got it easy", Uday Chopra is a stark example of why it's not always a smooth path.

Uday Chopra, son of filmmaker and Yash Raj Films founder Yash Chopra, and brother of director-screenwriter and current chairman and managing director Aditya Chopra, has had an interesting trajectory in and away from the limelight.

He is back in the news because of YRF's latest film in their spy universe - Alpha, led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari - which has hit screens today. Internet users were pleasantly surprised to see Uday Chopra's name in the Alpha trailer credits, listed as the story writer for the action film. The Dhoom actor was last seen in the third installment of the franchise in 2013, as his fan-favourite biker Ali Akbar Fateh Khan, sidekick to Abhishek Bachchan ACP Jay Dixit. Since then, he has been little more than a memory for many.

His return with a make-or-break project in YRF's spy universe, where he also serves as director and CEO of their Hollywood and streaming division, YRF Entertainment, is a plot twist no one saw coming - and everyone is eager to see the aftermath.

To Where It All Began, And Then Came The Flops

Looking back, Uday Chopra spent much of his acting career trying to establish himself as a standalone hero. He made a striking debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, but then faded amid a string of box-office failures.

He failed spectacularly in his attempts to become the kind of leading man many actors aspire to be. There was, however, a light at the end of the tunnel when he returned as Ali Akbar Fateh Khan in the Dhoom franchise (2004-2013). That remains his most memorable work as an actor.

Playing the prodigious biker lost in reverie and pursuing romance, and a mostly trusted sidekick to Abhishek Bachchan's ACP Jay Dixit, he won immense affection. The relationship between Ali and Jay was almost as iconic as Circuit and Munna Bhai from the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. - incomplete without each other amid the chaos and thrills. He began as a negligible crook-turned-informant in the 2004 Dhoom, and by Dhoom 2 (2006) and Dhoom 3 (2013) he had become a full-time police inspector. Credit is due for how convincingly he portrayed the role.

Changing Roles And A Hollywood Dream

Uday Chopra received a hard reality check after failures such as Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), Neal 'n' Nikki (2005) and Pyaar Impossible! (2010).

After the latter's failure, his brother Aditya Chopra confronted him and helped map out a restart.

Uday told a media portal long back, "Criticism came from my brother. After Pyaar Impossible!, he sat me down and said, 'This is the reality check for you. You tried again and again, but in a solo hero space you are not going to work. Accept it.' That's something only your elder brother or your father can tell you. That's when I started thinking about doing something else."

He realised he might have an alternate calling and ventured into producing and business. He sought a new identity and began working extensively with the Yash Raj Films banner, expanding and building ventures branching from the parent company.

In 2011, Uday Chopra moved to Los Angeles to take over as CEO of YRF Entertainment, the Hollywood-based subsidiary of Yash Raj Films.

Uday bloomed as a multi-hyphenate once he shifted gears and left acting. In 2012 he launched Yomics - YRF Comics - to revive the comic-art form of entertainment. He also played a key role in taking the production banner into new avenues such as merchandising.

Four major comic series were developed - Dhoom, Hum Tum, Ek Tha Tiger, and a character-based series Daya Prochu (an anagram of Uday Chopra).

Through this Hollywood-based production company he has championed content-driven projects for global streaming audiences. In 2014, he backed two English-language films: the comedy-drama The Longest Week, starring Olivia Wilde and Jason Bateman, and the biographical drama Grace of Monaco, about Grace Kelly starring Nicole Kidman. Despite opening at the Cannes Film Festival, the latter struggled at the box office.

In 2023, when Netflix released The Romantics, a documentary highlighting 50 years of the cultural legacy of Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films, Uday Chopra was credited as co-producer. The Romantics was produced by YRF Entertainment, directed by Smriti Mundhra, with Uday Chopra as executive producer.

In the evolving streaming space, YRF Entertainment, where Uday Chopra serves as CEO, has backed productions such as The Railway Men (2023), Maharaj (2024), Vijay 69 (2024), the series Mandala Murders (2025), and the series Akka (scheduled for 2026).

Safe to say, Uday Chopra has been missing in action on screen, but not off it.

With all eyes on Alpha now for more reasons than one, Uday Chopra's return after 16 years to story writing - his last credit being Pyaar Impossible! (2010) - has grabbed eyeballs. With the last film in YRF's spy universe - War 2 - not really hitting the mark, many expectations rest on Alpha. Whether it passes the test with flying colours will be revealed in the coming days. For Uday Chopra, this is a reckoning of sorts - he's back in the spotlight. What will the verdict be?

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