Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding To Operate Under This Code Name

The highly anticipated wedding of pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce is here. The couple are set to say “I do” tomorrow, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Though the couple have kept almost all of their plans under wraps, reports revealed that wedding festivities began today, July 2, with a private rehearsal dinner inside the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.

A cocktail reception is reportedly scheduled for around 4 PM tomorrow, with nearly 1,000 guests expected to attend. Reports also claim the festivities will continue until the early hours of Saturday.

Adding to the speculation, a security vehicle with a pink sign displaying the code name “JADE 3” was reportedly seen outside Madison Square Garden on Thursday. This suggests that the top-secret wedding may be operating under this name.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Celebration and Preparation

Preparations around Madison Square Garden have intensified over the past several days. Delivery trucks, temporary structures and increased security have been spotted outside the venue, while sections of nearby streets are reportedly scheduled for temporary closures during the celebrations.

The Daily Mail reported that three police officers working at Madison Square Garden confirmed the venue would host both the rehearsal dinner and the wedding ceremony.

Security is expected to be extensive. Both events will operate under a strict no-phone policy that applies to everyone inside the venue, including guests, vendors and security personnel.

Tents and canopies will reportedly be installed around entrances and exits to shield attendees from public view. Portions of West 31st Street and West 33rd Street are also expected to be closed during the events.

Taylor Swift's Guest List

The singer revealed she would invite everyone she has ever met to her wedding when she first announced her engagement. And the wedding is expected to see more than 1,000 attendees to celebrate the couple.

She has even sent an invitation to the New York Knicks Starting 5. It remains unclear whether the Knicks players have accepted the invitation.

However, if they attend, they will join a celebrity-packed guest list that reportedly includes Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Gigi Hadid, Suki Waterhouse and several of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

Meanwhile, British television host Graham Norton and his husband, Jono McLeod, were photographed arriving at New York's JFK Airport on Wednesday for the wedding.

Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also reportedly seen arriving with family members, while singer Dua Lipa was among the celebrities already in the city.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline

Swift and Kelce have been one of entertainment industry's most talked-about couples since they were first linked in 2023. The rumours started after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts.

Swift later made several appearances at Chiefs games, including Super Bowl LVIII, where she cheered Kelce on as Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

It was on July 24, 2025 that the two made their relationship Instagram official. Kelce shared photos of themselves spending time together in the NFL offseason.

After two years of dating, the pair announced their engagement in 2025 through a joint Instagram post, writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”