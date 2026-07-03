Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Announce $26 Million In Charity Donations

As wedding festivities for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding get underway, the couple is also making headlines for another reason. According to reports, Swift and Kelce are donating $26 million to 20 charities across the United States that have played an important role in their lives.

The reported donations include organisations in Nashville, where Swift began her music career, Kansas City, home of Kelce's NFL team, the Chiefs and New York City, where the couple's wedding is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden on July 4.

Swift has built a reputation for giving over the years, including rewarding members of her Eras Tour team with large bonuses and handwritten thank you notes.

According to Rolling Stone, the list includes organisations such as the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, The Store in Nashville, Helping Harvest in Reading, Pennsylvania, where Swift grew up, and Children's Mercy Hospital and Harvesters, The Community Food Network in Kansas City.

It also includes After School All Stars in Cleveland, Kelce's hometown, along with national charities such as Feeding America, ASPCA, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and GRAMMY In The Schools.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also gave donations to charities in places where they're expected to get married. This includes the Community Food Bank in Rhode Island, where Taylor Swift owns a home. Several charities in New York also reportedly received donations, including City Harvest, Food Bank For New York City, New York Cares, Education Through Music, Answer The Call, Musical Mentors, After School All Stars New York, MSK Kids at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and children's and young adult programs at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone.

According to The New York Times, a source said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who reportedly got engaged last August, had booked Madison Square Garden for a private event. The report also said a wedding planning company received permits to close nearby streets from July 2 to July 4 and set up a large tent. The permit application stated that the event could host between 500 and 999 guests.