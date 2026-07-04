"Travis Kelce Is Her Dream Guy": What Swifties Told NDTV Hours Before Taylor Swift's Wedding

Hours before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said "I do" at Madison Square Garden in New York City, hundreds of Swifties gathered outside the venue, hoping for one unforgettable moment – a glimpse of the bride.

Speaking to NDTV, fans from across the world shared why they had travelled thousands of miles to witness the pop icon's big day, even if it meant waiting outside the venue for hours.

Among those waiting were sisters Sarah and Dilara, who had travelled all the way from Istanbul, Turkey, with their father. While Dilara admitted she was mainly there to support her sister, she said the experience itself was special.

"I'm excited. It's really hard staying here, but I mainly came for my sister because she really likes Taylor Swift, so I'm kind of supporting her," she said. "In Turkey, you don't see many celebrities, so it's exciting to be here in general."

Sarah, meanwhile, could barely contain her excitement. "I'm just really, really excited. If I see her, I'm going to go crazy asking for autographs and pictures. I'm so happy just being here," she said.

When asked what makes Travis Kelce the right partner for the pop star, Sarah had a simple answer.

"I think he seems very kind. He seems nice, and I think that's her dream guy. That's why they're getting married. I think that's the best person she could find as her husband," she said.

Another mother-daughter duo also joined the crowd outside Madison Square Garden. Asked what she admires most about Taylor Swift, the mother said, "I think that she turns everything around. If somebody says something bad about her, she makes it actually romantic."

Some fans had travelled across the United States just to be outside the venue on Taylor Swift's wedding day.

"We came all the way from Little Rock, Arkansas, just to celebrate Taylor's wedding and congratulate her on her big day," one fan said.

Another family kept things light with a joke about not making the guest list. "We were wondering where our invitation was. We looked in the mailbox every day, and our invitation wasn't there," they laughed. "That's why we came for Taylor's wedding... we're really excited."

For many younger fans, the wedding felt bigger than just another celebrity event. "I mean, in my brain, it's royalty," one young Swiftie said. "I feel like this is the American wedding at this point."

Another fan imagined the ceremony looking straight out of a fairy tale. "It definitely has a fairy-tale theme. I think I saw trees, so maybe something inspired by 'Folklore' or something princessy," she said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly skipped the traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, stood by her side as her Man of Honour, while Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, took on the role of Best Man. The ceremony, officiated by their friend Adam Sandler, brought both families together.