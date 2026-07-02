Samantha Ruth Prabhu's <i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> Is Now The Highest-Grossing Female-Led Telugu Film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has added another milestone to her career. Her latest release Maa Inti Bangaaram emerged as the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film of all time.

The film broke the 17-year-old record previously held by Anushka Shetty's Arundhati, crossing the 2009 blockbuster's lifetime worldwide gross of Rs 70 crore in just ten days.

As per Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram first hit the milestone on Day 10 when its worldwide gross reached Rs 78.71 crore. That day, the film earned Rs 5.30 crore net in India, taking India net to Rs 48.25 crore and India gross to Rs 55.86 crore. Overseas, the family entertainer added Rs 1 crore and the film's international gross reached Rs 22.85 crore.

By Day 12, Sacnilk reported the worldwide gross had climbed to Rs 83.12 crore, with India's net crossing Rs 50 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaaram toppled a 17-year record set by Arundhati, the 2009 Kodi Ramakrishna horror fantasy starring Anushka Shetty. That film earned Rs 70 crore worldwide, becoming one of Telugu cinema's biggest female-led hits and beating several male-led films on release.

Arundhati proved that a woman could open and hold a blockbuster. For 17 years after, no solo female-led Telugu commercial film hit those numbers, even while Baahubali, Pushpa, KGF and Kalki 2898 AD pushed the industry's ceiling higher.

Meanwhile, Dominic Arun's Malayalam hit Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra remains the highest-grossing female-led film in South India. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, the film grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

More about Maa Inti Bangaaram

Directed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha's Tralala Moving Pictures with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru, Maa Inti Bangaaram was reportedly made on a Rs 20 crore budget. The cast also features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Sreemukhi, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Gautami and others

The film opened at Rs 5.35 crore net in India, rising to Rs 10.10 crore on its first Sunday. Strong word of mouth and repeat audiences powered a solid second week, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana leading the way.

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