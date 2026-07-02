'Kriti Sanon Should Marry The Best Boy': Stebin Ben On Her Kabir Bahia Dating Rumours

Kriti Sanon's brother-in-law, singer Stebin Ben, has reacted to the constant marriage buzz surrounding the actress, stating that she should decide only when she is sure. His statement comes amid breakup rumours about Kriti Sanon and businessman Kabir Bahia, which have been making the rounds. The Cocktail 2 actress however put all speculation to rest when she shared a picture with Kabir Bahia in her Instagram June dump. While neither has ever confirmed or denied the dating buzz, they have often been spotted together, keeping fans curious.

What's Happening

Stebin Ben told Galatta India, "I don't know why people keep asking this. After her younger sister got married, everyone started saying, 'Now it's Kriti's turn.'

He added, "She is doing exceptionally well in her career. A girl coming from a small town who did well for herself and has grown on her own... Give her time. Until Kriti feels that she has found the best boy and is sure about marriage, she should not take that decision. Until you get that certainty, why do you have to rush into marriage? There is no hurry. Life is not running away."

Furthermore, Stebin Ben said he appreciates Kriti Sanon and how well she is doing in her career. He reiterated that marriage plans are a deeply personal decision and should not be influenced by what others think.

How Stebin Ben Finds Kriti Sanon's Journey Similar To His

Stebin Ben drew parallels between Kriti Sanon's journey and his own rise to stardom. He applauded how she came up on her own and achieved everything she has so far.

He said, "When I see Kriti, I find her journey very similar to mine. She has come here on her own, worked hard and achieved stardom by herself. She is still connected to the ground and to her parents, and everything about her is the best."

"Her future is very bright. She has a huge film line-up, she's locked till 2030, and she's giving back-to-back hit films. Over the years, she has become a better actor and people are noticing that. Her fandom is growing; people are giving her more love and affection. I'm very sure she will do wonders and make everyone proud. I am so super proud of her," added Stebin Ben.

Kriti Sanon-Stebin Ben Breakup Rumours

The rumours picked up an image went viral featuring Kabir and another woman partying together. The picture first surfaced on Reddit before spreading across several other platforms. Soon, many users claimed that the actress and Kabir had called it quits.

However, there is no truth to the breakup rumours. A source close to Kabir has now cleared the air and said the viral picture was completely misunderstood.

"The image being circulated online of Kabir with a girl has been completely misconstrued. She's his family friend whom he considers like a sister. It's unfortunate how quickly people jump to conclusions and spread false narratives," the source said, as quoted by The Times of India.

Kriti Sanon seemed to put rumours of a breakup with Kabir Bahia to rest with a candid photo as she shared a half-yearly dump on Instagram. In the carousel post, Kriti is seen enjoying Punjabi singer Sukhbir's performance at a family function. She is seen holding Kabir close, with their backs to the camera. The picture comes days after rumours of a breakup between Kriti and Kabir started swirling online.

Sharing the carousel, Kriti wrote, "Half yearly dump! Some moments that never made it to the gram.. (And some never will...)"

Kriti–Kabir relationship buzz

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time.

She was spotted with Kabir on the Greek island of Mykonos in July on her birthday two years ago. Dressed in a pink top and shorts, Kriti and Kabir were seen enjoying a party in Greece. Pictures from the venue were shared on Reddit.

Earlier, during New Year 2024 celebrations in Dubai, Kriti, her sister Nupur Sanon, her boyfriend Stebin Ben, and Kabir Bahia were pictured partying together. They were also photographed with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Over the last two years, the couple have been spotted together on many occasions. They have also shared birthday messages on each other's social media handles.

ALSO READ | Did Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia Call It Quits? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Photo