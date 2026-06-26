<i>Cocktail 2</i> Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Film Wraps First Week At Rs 109 Crore Worldwide Gross

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 has completed its first week at the box office. The romantic drama, which opened to mixed reviews, has successfully crossed a major global milestone by the end of day 7.

According to Sacnilk, on day 7, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 4.25 crore across 8,469 shows, representing a drop of 19 per cent from day 6's collection of Rs 5.25 crore. With this, the total India net collection of the film now stands at Rs 70.50 crore, pushing the India gross to Rs 84.07 crore.

Cocktail 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 13.50 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 16.25 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 17.75 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 6.75 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday): Rs 6.75 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday): Rs 5.25 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday): Rs 4.25 crore

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1 crore on Day 7, taking its overseas gross to Rs 25 crore. At the end of the film's 7-day run, the film has earned Rs 109.07 crore worldwide gross.

Cocktail 2: Day 7 Occupancy

According to reports, on day 7, the film witnessed an overall occupancy of 13.42 per cent. While the morning shows started off with only 9.31 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows witnessed 13.08 per cent occupancy. Despite a slight drop in the evening shows, where the occupancy rate was 12.54 per cent, night shows attracted a total of 18.77 per cent occupancy. Among the regions, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chennai and others had the most occupancy on this day.

About Cocktail 2

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2012 cult favourite film Cocktail, headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Revolving around the signature franchise theme of love and friendship, Cocktail 2 follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), whose decade-long relationship is shaken when Ally (Kriti Sanon) re-enters their lives. What begins as a plan between two women spirals into chaos, triggering an emotional rollercoaster none of them saw coming.

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