Kriti Sanon Holds Kabir Bahia Close In Half-Yearly Dump Days After Breakup Rumours

Kriti Sanon seemed to put rumours of a breakup with Kabir Bahia to rest with a candid photo as she shared a half-yearly dump on Instagram. In the carousel post, Kriti is seen enjoying Punjabi singer Sukhbir's performance at a family function. She is seen holding Kabir close, with their backs to the camera. The picture comes days after rumours of a breakup between Kriti and Kabir started swirling online.

Sharing the carousel, Kriti wrote, "Half yearly dump! Some moments that never made it to the gram.. (And some never will...)"

A fan wrote in the comments section, "15th slide, no nazar."

Another comment read, "Always happy for you."

Rumours of breakup

The rumours picked up after an image went viral featuring Kabir and another woman partying together. The picture first surfaced on Reddit before spreading across several other platforms. Soon, many users claimed that the actress and Kabir had called it quits.

However, there is no truth to the breakup rumours. A source close to Kabir has now cleared the air and said the viral picture was completely misunderstood.

"The image being circulated online of Kabir with a girl has been completely misconstrued. She's his family friend whom he considers like a sister. It's unfortunate how quickly people jump to conclusions and spread false narratives," the source said, as quoted by The Times of India.

Kriti–Kabir relationship buzz

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time.

She was spotted with Kabir on the Greek island of Mykonos in July on her birthday two years ago. Dressed in a pink top and shorts, Kriti and Kabir were seen enjoying a party in Greece. Pictures from the venue were shared on Reddit.

Earlier, during New Year 2024 celebrations in Dubai, Kriti, her sister Nupur Sanon, her boyfriend Stebin Ben, and Kabir Bahia were pictured partying together. They were also photographed with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Over the last two years, the couple have been spotted together on many occasions. They have also shared birthday messages on each other's social media handles.

Work front

Kriti won a National Award (Best Actress) for her performance in Mimi in 2023. She is also a producer now. Her maiden production, Do Patti, starring herself and Kajol, did not garner much praise from audiences. Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman. He often comments on Kriti Sanon's social media posts. Kriti was last seen in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2.

Also Read | Did Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia Call It Quits? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Photo