Gaurav Khanna Shares First Post After Ex-Wife Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce

Television actress Akanksha Chamola surprised everyone at the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 by announcing that she and Gaurav Khanna are headed for a divorce. Earlier today, Gaurav Khanna shared his first social media post since the news was revealed by Akanksha. He was also spotted out and about in Mumbai.

Sharing a series of pictures from his vanity van, Gaurav Khanna used the hashtag #lovealways. The Anupamaa actor is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He was also seen in Mumbai earlier today when he waved to the paparazzi and made heart signs at them. The actor is yet to respond to the divorce news shared by Akanksha Chamola.

Akanksha Chamola's Divorce Announcement

During the very first episode of the reality show Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha revealed that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are getting a divorce and have been living separately for the past year.

The moment came when Akanksha was asked to reveal a secret. Her unexpected confession left the audience, as well as hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, stunned.

Sharing the update, Akanksha said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it's not been public."

She also made it clear that there is no bitterness between the two despite their decision to part ways.

"Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," the actress added.

In the third episode of the show, Akanksha revealed personal reasons that prompted her decision. Reiterating Gaurav's claims on Bigg Boss 19 last year, Akanksha said she doesn't want to have children that Gaurav wants “badly.”

During a conversation with co-participants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala on Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha said, “Jab hum shaadi mein the, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. Gradually, however, I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with that. But I guess, in time, that shifted.”

“Now he wants to have kids and I can't give him that. Nahi hai mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don't have the instinct; I had told him long ago). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hoon iss cheez ke liye, maine tabhi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if he wants to leave me, then leave me — fair enough,” Akanksha added.

“Log shaadi isliye karte hain, let's be honest... 99% want to get married because they want to have kids and carry the family forward; otherwise, why would you get married? He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hai aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide that). For me, I don't want to put him in that situation,” Akanksha went on to add.

About Akanksha And Gaurav

Akanksha and Gaurav got married on November 24, 2016, in a grand three-day wedding celebration in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur. Over the years, the couple often supported each other publicly and were seen cheering each other on during important milestones in their careers.

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