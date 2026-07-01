Where Does <i>Alpha</i> Fit In The YRF Spy Universe? Here's What All We Know

Countless theories and a surprise cameo that had fans hitting rewind.

With Alpha set to release in cinemas on July 3, the latest chapter in the YRF Spy Universe isn't just introducing Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as action stars. It's also quietly connecting the dots between the franchise's past, present, and future.

From Bobby Deol's mysterious villain and Hrithik Roshan's blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in the trailer to a fan theory surrounding Sharvari's character that refuses to die down, Alpha seems packed with clues.

So, where exactly does it fit in the ever-growing spy saga? Let's decode the biggest hints.

The Timeline

Going by the trailer, the film seems to follow the events of War 2, making it the newest story in the franchise. This isn't a standalone adventure dropped into the middle of nowhere. The makers, however, have called Alpha an "origin story".

Instead, it feels like the universe is moving forward with higher stakes, bigger threats, and a fresh generation of spies stepping into the spotlight.

Meet Sita

Forget the classic rescue story.

Alia Bhatt's Sita has one of the most intriguing backstories we've seen in the franchise. Kidnapped as a child by Bobby Deol's Fateh and raised by the very man she later calls a "rakshas", she's out to rewrite her own destiny.

The trailer cleverly borrows from the Ramayana, but with a twist. Sita isn't waiting for someone to save her. She makes it clear that this time, she's the one ready to burn Lanka.

About Sharvari's Character

Every spy film needs one mystery, and Alpha has saved its biggest one for Sharvari.

The trailer introduces her by throwing her straight into a fight with Sita before the two eventually end up on the same side. Beyond that? Absolute silence.

Sharvari herself has admitted there's a surprise surrounding her character and that it's being hidden for a reason.

Naturally, fans have put on their detective hats.

Is Sharvari Actually Ruhi?

This theory is getting harder to ignore.

In War 2, Kabir's adoptive daughter Ruhi was shown studying in Spain. Now fast forward to the Alpha trailer, where Sharvari's first sequence also appears to unfold in Spain.

Coincidence? Maybe. Deliberate clue? Fans certainly hope so.

If Sharvari is indeed playing an older Ruhi, it would be one of the smartest links in the YRF Spy Universe so far. Rather than introducing a completely new face, the franchise would be bringing back a character audiences have already watched become part of Kabir's world.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it's a theory.

What Could Be Kabir's Role?

Just when you think the trailer has shown all its cards, it pulls off one final surprise.

A mysterious figure sits quietly at a monastery. His face remains hidden until the camera zooms in on a pair of unmistakable green eyes.

That's all it takes. Hrithik Roshan's Kabir is back.

It's a brief appearance in the trailer, but it says plenty. Kabir isn't done with the YRF Spy Universe, and Alpha is very much connected to the larger story rather than existing on the sidelines.

A Passing Of The Torch?

For years, Tiger, Pathaan and Kabir have carried the franchise on their shoulders.

Now, Alpha feels like the moment the baton starts changing hands.

With Alia and Sharvari leading the action, the film introduces a fresh dynamic without cutting ties with the old guard. Kabir's return almost feels symbolic.

Will There Be More Surprise Cameos?

That's the million-dollar question.

Kabir's appearance has naturally sparked speculation about whether Pathaan, Tiger, Zoya or Rubina could also pop up before the credits roll.

The trailer gives nothing away, and that's probably the smartest move. After all, half the fun of a spy universe is never knowing who's about to walk through the next door.