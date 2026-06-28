Did Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia Call It Quits? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Photo

Kriti Sanon and businessman Kabir Bahia have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship for quite some time now. While neither of them has ever confirmed or denied the dating rumours, they have often been spotted together, keeping fans curious. But over the past few days, a new picture of Kabir with another girl started doing the rounds on social media, leading many to wonder if the two had quietly broken up.

The rumours picked up after the image first surfaced on Reddit before spreading across several other platforms. Soon, many users claimed that the actress and Kabir had called it quits.

However, it turns out there is no truth to the breakup rumours. A source close to Kabir has now cleared the air and said the viral picture has been completely misunderstood.

“The image being circulated online of Kabir with a girl has been completely misconstrued. She's his family friend whom he considers like a sister. It's unfortunate how quickly people jump to conclusions and spread false narratives,” the source said, as quoted by The Times of India.

Over the past year, Kriti Sanon and ​​Kabir Bahia have often added fuel to dating rumours through their appearances together. They were seen holidaying in Greece for Kriti's birthday celebration. Kabir was also part of Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon's intimate wedding celebrations. They have also been spotted at dinner outings and family gatherings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti's latest film, Cocktail 2, is currently running in theatres. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, also features Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The project is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Cocktail 2 2.5 out of 5 stars. He said, “Cocktail 2 is somewhat undermined by a hard-to-digest premise - a woman enlists a one-time hostel roomie to seduce her live-in partner in order to test his loyalty.” Click here to read the full review.