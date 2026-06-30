Veteran Theatre And Film Director Vijaya Mehta Dies At 91

Veteran theatre and film director Vijaya Mehta has died at the age of 91. She breathed her last on the night of June 30 at around 10-10.30 pm after battling ill health for a prolonged period.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in Indian theatre, Mehta leaves behind a remarkable legacy that shaped generations of actors, directors and theatre practitioners.

Her contribution to Marathi theatre, parallel cinema and Indian performing arts earned her immense respect over a career spanning several decades.

Mehta was a pioneering force in experimental Marathi theatre during the 1960s. She was among the founding members of Mumbai-based theatre group Rangayan, which she established alongside celebrated playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Arvind Deshpande and Shriram Lagoo.

Apart from her celebrated work on stage, Mehta directed critically acclaimed films such as Rao Saheb (1986) and Pestonjee (1988).

As an actor, she was equally admired for her work. One of her most memorable performances came in the 1984 film Party.