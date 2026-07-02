Heart disease is often associated with blocked arteries or heart attacks, but not all heart conditions develop the same way. A lesser-known yet potentially life-threatening group of disorders called cardiomyopathies directly affects the heart muscle, making it harder for the heart to pump blood efficiently. If left undiagnosed or untreated, these conditions can lead to heart failure, dangerous heart rhythm problems, stroke, and even sudden cardiac death. Cardiomyopathy can affect people of all ages. While some cases are inherited, others develop due to long-standing high blood pressure, viral infections, excessive alcohol use, certain medications, autoimmune disorders, or metabolic diseases. In many patients, the condition progresses silently, with symptoms appearing only after significant damage has occurred.

What Is Cardiomyopathy?

According to a study in Korean Circulation Journal, cardiomyopathy refers to diseases that weaken or alter the structure of the heart muscle. As the muscle becomes damaged, the heart may enlarge, thicken, or become stiff, reducing its ability to pump blood effectively. There are several types of cardiomyopathy, each affecting the heart differently:

Dilated Cardiomyopathy

This is the most common form, where the heart chambers enlarge and the pumping function weakens. It can result from genetic factors, viral infections, alcohol misuse, certain chemotherapy drugs, or remain unexplained.

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Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

In this condition, the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, making it harder for the heart to pump blood. It is often inherited and is one of the leading causes of sudden cardiac death in young athletes.

Restrictive Cardiomyopathy

Here, the heart muscle becomes stiff rather than thick, preventing the chambers from filling properly with blood. Though less common, it can significantly affect heart function.

Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy

This inherited condition causes healthy heart muscle to be replaced by fatty or scar tissue, increasing the risk of dangerous abnormal heart rhythms.

Symptoms You Should Not Ignore

Many people may have mild disease without obvious symptoms initially. As the condition progresses, warning signs can include:

Shortness of breath during activity or while lying down

Unusual fatigue or reduced exercise capacity

Swelling of the legs, ankles, or feet

Chest pain

Palpitations or irregular heartbeat

Dizziness or fainting episodes

Sudden breathlessness at night

Anyone experiencing these symptoms, particularly with a family history of heart disease, should seek medical evaluation promptly.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

Several factors increase the likelihood of developing cardiomyopathy, including:

Family history of cardiomyopathy or sudden cardiac death

Long-standing high blood pressure

Diabetes and obesity

Viral infections affecting the heart

Excessive alcohol consumption

Certain chemotherapy medications

Autoimmune and connective tissue disorders

Thyroid disease and other metabolic conditions

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How Is Cardiomyopathy Diagnosed?

Doctors may recommend several tests to assess heart function, including:

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Echocardiography (heart ultrasound)

Cardiac MRI

Blood tests

Holter monitoring for abnormal heart rhythms

Genetic testing in selected patients with a strong family history

Early diagnosis allows treatment before complications develop.

Can It Be Treated?

Although some forms of cardiomyopathy cannot be cured, many can be effectively managed. Treatment depends on the underlying cause and severity and may include medications to improve heart function, control blood pressure, prevent abnormal rhythms, and reduce fluid retention.

Some patients may require implantable devices such as pacemakers or implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) to prevent life-threatening arrhythmias. In advanced cases, heart transplantation may be considered.

Lifestyle Measures That Protect The Heart

Healthy lifestyle choices play an important role alongside medical treatment. Doctors recommend:

Following a heart-healthy diet

Exercising as advised by your physician

Maintaining a healthy weight

Controlling blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes

Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol intake

Taking prescribed medications regularly

Attending routine follow-up appointments

Cardiomyopathy is a serious group of heart muscle diseases that can quietly weaken the heart over time. Recognising symptoms early, identifying risk factors, and seeking timely medical care can help slow disease progression, reduce complications, and significantly improve both quality of life and long-term outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.