A new Australian study has some interesting findings and it is encouraging news for parents who are concerned about food allergies. The researchers found that introducing eggs to babies earlier in life can significantly reduce the risk of developing an egg allergy. The findings add to growing evidence that delaying allergenic foods may not be the best approach for allergy prevention. Instead, carefully introducing foods such as eggs during infancy could help the immune system learn to tolerate them. The study was conducted by researchers from The University of Queensland and Murdoch Children's Research Institute.

The study examined data from more than 7,000 Australian children and compared allergy rates before and after national infant-feeding guidelines were updated in 2016. The guidelines encouraged parents to introduce eggs during the first year of life rather than delaying exposure. Researchers found that egg allergy rates dropped by 17% following the change.

What Did The Study Find?

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, analysed information from two large Australian population studies involving around 7,200 children. Scientists compared children born before the guideline change with those born after it. They found a clear decline in egg allergy prevalence after parents began introducing eggs earlier in infancy.

One of the most important findings was that egg allergy rates fell by 17%. Researchers believe this reduction is linked to the widespread adoption of the newer feeding recommendations. More than half of Australian babies were introduced to egg before seven months of age, and almost all had tried egg by their first birthday.

Jennifer Koplin, Associate Professor, UQ's Child Health Research Centre, said, "Australia has one of the highest rates of food allergy in the world with one in 10 infants allergic to one or more foods. To our knowledge, this is the first study to show a reduction in egg allergy after the introduction of new infant feeding guidelines at a population level.

"Most parents followed the guidelines, and these results provide reassurance that this advice will help reduce the chance of their child developing an egg allergy."

Why Does Early Introduction Help?

For many years, parents were advised to delay introducing allergenic foods, fearing that early exposure might trigger allergies. However, scientific understanding has changed considerably. Experts now believe that introducing allergenic foods through eating may help train the immune system to recognise those foods as harmless.

When a baby regularly consumes small amounts of a food such as egg, the immune system may develop tolerance rather than reacting defensively. This process can reduce the chances of the body treating egg as a threat later in life.

Benefits For Babies With Eczema

The team found encouraging results among infants with eczema, a skin condition that is already known to increase the risk of food allergies. In this group, egg allergy rates dropped from 35% to 22% after the introduction of the updated feeding guidelines.

Researchers suggest that babies with eczema may be more vulnerable to developing allergies because allergens can enter the body through damaged skin. Introducing foods orally at an early stage may help the immune system develop tolerance.

What Do Current Guidelines Recommend?

Australian health guidelines now recommend introducing well-cooked egg and other common allergenic foods around six months of age, while continuing breastfeeding if possible. The goal is not to rush solid foods but to avoid unnecessary delays in introducing allergenic ingredients. These foods should ideally be included before a child turns one year old.

Experts also suggest that foods should be introduced in forms that are safe for infants. For eggs, this usually means well-cooked preparations rather than raw or undercooked eggs.

What This Means For Parents

The findings offer reassurance that simple feeding practices can play a role in reducing the risk of allergy. While early egg introduction does not guarantee that a child will not have allergies, it might lower the risks. Researchers say that some children will still develop allergies despite following the guidelines. Introducing eggs during infancy, rather than delaying them, may help protect children from one of the most common food allergies.

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