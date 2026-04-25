Egg Coffee Is Going Viral On The Internet: Expert Flags Health Risks Of The Drink

There are several trends that take over the internet. From workouts and foods to dance and more, the list can be pretty long. Currently, egg coffee is making waves on the internet. While it has become extremely popular, it poses several health risks. Also known as Vietnamese Egg Coffee, it is a creamy, frothy beverage which blends together coffee with egg yolk. To make the beverage, start by brewing a strong coffee. Then separate one fresh egg yolk and whisk it vigorously with 2 teaspoons of sweetened condensed milk and a pinch of sugar (or honey).

Whisk the mixture until it doubles in volume, turning pale yellow and fluffy like soft meringue. This will take about 3-5 minutes by hand or 1-2 minutes with an electric mixer. Then pour the hot coffee into the cup, and add the frothy egg foam on top, creating distinct layers. A lot of people have been enjoying this drink but they don't consider the health risks that come with this drink. Speaking to NDTV, Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, said, "While it looks decadent and harmless, there are two major health risks associated with drinking egg coffee frequently."

Health Risks Of Egg Coffee

1. Risk Of Foodborne Illness

One of the biggest health risks from drinking egg coffee frequently is the ingesting of raw or poorly cooked eggs. The consumption of these eggs puts you at risk for contamination with bacteria like Salmonella, which could give you symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and fever. Vulnerable people or those with weak immune systems (including pregnant women, children and the elderly) will be at the greatest health risk.

Salmonella infection is a bacterial disease that impacts the intestinal tract. Most people get the bacteria from contaminated water or food. The infection causes diarrhoea and vomiting which can lead to severe dehydration. If dehydration is not treated immediately, it can cause serious problems. Also, if the infection spreads beyond the intestines, it can lead to life-threatening complications.

2. Excess Sugar/Calories

Many of the viral egg coffee recipes use large amounts of sugar or large quantities of condensed milk for sweetness. All of these, combined with egg yolk (which is high in fat), leads to egg coffee being a very high-calorie drink. You might gain weight or develop insulin resistance and over an extended period of time, you may develop risk factors for metabolic diseases.

3. Cholesterol Issues

Although egg yolks are an excellent source of dietary cholesterol, eating egg yolks occasionally is safe for healthy individuals. However, if you have heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, or other medical conditions, you should limit your intake of eggs or eat them in moderation.

4. Digestive Problems

Not everyone digests raw eggs the same way. Some individuals experience bloating or nausea, while others may have an upset stomach. In addition, some people who have acid reflux may find that consuming coffee along with a high-fat diet makes their reflux worse.

5. Effects Of Too Much Caffeine

Caffeine is the basis of coffee. Drinking too much coffee can lead to an increase in heart rate, palpitations, insomnia or lack of sleep, and anxiety. This is particularly true if a person drinks multiple cups of coffee each day.

Although egg coffee can be acceptable to consume at times as a treat, it should not be consumed daily, said Sharma. If you want to try egg coffee, you should use pasteurised eggs, limit the sugar added to the beverage, and keep your portion size reasonable. As with most current food trends, the most important part of eating egg coffee is your health and safety, rather than following a fad.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.