Does Coffee Send You To The Bathroom Immediately? AIIMS-Trained Doctor Explains Why

Coffee is one of the most loved beverages around the world. While for some, a cup of brewing hot coffee is purely a morning ritual, to many others, this is a comfort zone. But drinking coffee comes with a range of issues for the body. Agree? AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi, however, explained that coffee habits matter more than you think.

In an Instagram video, he urged viewers to trust their gut and said, “If coffee sends you to the bathroom immediately, your gut may be reacting to something.” He further added, “Your body actually has a reflex called the gastrocolic reflex.”

What Happens In A Gastrocolic Reflex?

According to Dr. Saurabh Sethi, when food or drink enters the stomach, the colon gets a signal to start moving. He says, “Coffee simply amplifies that signal. But here is what surprises many patients. Even decaf coffee can trigger this effect. That is because coffee also stimulates hormones that increase colon activity.”

He notes that the gastrocolic reflex is actually a healthy digestive response for many people. But recommends, “If coffee causes cramps or diarrhoea, then try drinking it after food and not on an empty stomach.”

How Coffee Benefits The Liver

On the flip side, Dr Saurabh Sethi has also once explained what happens to your body when you drink coffee regularly for 14 days. In a previous Instagram video, he said, "First, your liver can benefit," adding that regular coffee intake is associated with a lower risk of fatty liver, fibrosis, and cirrhosis.

He also mentioned that your morning ritual may be effective in reducing excessive scar tissue buildup or permanent, irreversible scarring of the liver. It will not only boost liver health but also improve metabolism.

Dr Sethi explained that coffee contains compounds like chlorogenic acid that can support insulin sensitivity. Additionally, black coffee boosts metabolic rate and fat oxidation, which can stimulate the nervous system to signal the body to break down body fat. Calling it a natural appetite suppressant, he said it can help you keep your calorie intake in check. Read here to know more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.