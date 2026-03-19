Coffee Made With Eggs And Child Urine Becomes 'Nutritious Delicacy' In China

A cafe in China's Zhejiang province has sparked controversy by offering a coffee made with eggs brewed in the urine of young boys, touted as a nutritious delicacy, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. This special coffee costs 28 yuan (US$4) per cup, and according to the report, the outlet sold more than 100 cups a day at weekends. These eggs are a traditional snack in Dongyang, where locals believe they provide health benefits, such as preventing heatstroke and boosting energy. The eggs are soaked and boiled in urine collected from boys under 10, then cracked and simmered for hours.

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The shop roasts the child's urine eggs before placing them on top of the Americano. Vendors claim the eggs are good for health.

While some locals swear by the eggs' health benefits, medical experts warn about sanitary issues. The local government has listed the delicacy as an intangible cultural heritage, but critics question the practice's safety and ethics.

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"Urine is human waste that contains nothing beneficial to us," Huang Jian, a nephrologist at the Jinhua Municipal Central Hospital, said as quoted. But he also said that he respects Dongyang's local custom of eating the delicacy.

As per the report, the shop withdrew it from their menu after it went viral. "Can the hygiene of the child's urine eggs be guaranteed?" an online user said as quoted in the report.

"I am local, but I have never tried child urine eggs before. It feels too scary for me," another wrote.