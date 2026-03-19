Punch The Viral Baby Monkey In Japan Bonds With "Girlfriend", Internet Reacts

Punch, the adorable baby Japanese macaque from Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, apparently has a "girlfriend". The monkey, who was rejected by his mother after birth, became an internet sensation after he began clinging to a plush orangutan toy from IKEA for comfort. Punch's story took a heartwarming turn when he met Momo-chan, a female macaque. Videos shared on social media showed the pair cuddling, playing and even sharing affectionate "kisses".

Videos of their interactions have gone viral, melting hearts and earning Momo-chan the title of Punch's "girlfriend".

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Watch the video here:

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"Exciting news! Recently, Punch found a girlfriend named Moe, and they have spent all their time together. Moe is a little older than Punch, but they are completely inseparable," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Beyond The Wildlife.

Punch's path to companionship hasn't been easy. He faced bullying and corrective actions from dominant monkeys, but with time and patience, he's learned to navigate social cues and build relationships.

His stuffed toy, Ora-mama, remains a symbol of comfort, but Punch's focus has shifted to his new friend Momo-chan. Online users have reacted to the video.

"Punch found a girlfriend, and you're still single," one person jokingly said.

"She is only with him because he is famous," wrote another user.

"She's got great taste. He's the whole package: handsome, resilient, resourceful, capable of attachment to caretaker and comforting monkey and now gorgeous female. I hope he doesn't break her heart. He's obviously very attractive to all!," a third user wrote