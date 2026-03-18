Gen Z Employee Attends Online Meeting With Neem Face Mask, Boss' Reaction Goes Viral

A video has gone viral on social media showing a Gen Z employee attending an online meeting with a green face mask on. What happened next was even more interesting. The employee joined the call to participate in the official meeting as usual and discuss project details with her team, but everyone's attention shifted to the bright green face mask and a towel on her head.

Although other members were trying to control their laughter, her boss remained unfazed and responded with curiosity. Instead of scolding her, he asked about the face mask. The employee playfully responded it's neem, and suggested he try it too.

The employee's name is Vartika Bisht. In her bio on LinkedIn, she wrote: "Your viral neem face mask girl."

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Watch the video here:

GenZ Employees are Next Level- This Girl attended an online Office Meeting With Neem Face Mask on 😂🤦‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/85qyYzGnsa — Rosy (@rose_k01) March 16, 2026

The video, which was reportedly a prank, went viral on social media, garnering millions of views, with online users praising the boss's response. Some even saw it as a refreshing example of relaxed workplace dynamics. "Gen Z isn't just working from home.....they're thriving from home. They are rewriting the dress code one face pack at a time," one user wrote.

"That's how cool employees and the managers should be as long as work is getting done well," another user wrote.

Some users called it "highly unprofessional", saying, "This impacts the concept of 'work from home' in a negative way. And some people really need WFH but these kind of idiots are spoiling it for others."

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Here's what the boss said

In a post on LinkedIn, the boss, Naresh Harwani, responded. "This video accidentally hit 7M views on Instagram. One of our team members joined a call wearing a face mask and pranked me on camera. For a few seconds I was trying to decide if this was a prank or some new Gen Z meeting protocol," he wrote.

"Our marketing team then took the opportunity to embarrass me publicly by turning the clip into a reel and somehow it took off."

"We do maintain a professional culture, but every now and then a moment like this makes the day a little more fun. Definitely not something we planned, just a spontaneous moment from a regular work call."