All About Viral 'Vacuum Belly' Weight-Loss Method Shared By Taiwan Singer

A Taiwanese singer has triggered a major online debate after demonstrating a "vacuum belly" exercise during a live concert in China, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The technique, widely shared on social media, is believed by some to help flatten the stomach. Singer Ella Chen Jiahua performed the move during her show in Xi'an on March 7. In viral videos, the 44-year-old can be seen pulling her stomach inwards while holding her breath, causing her ribs to become clearly visible. As she prepared to demonstrate the move, she asked the audience to pay close attention.

Before starting, she told the crowd, "I would like to perform a stunt for you. Please look at me carefully. Cameramen, please zoom in on me."

She then began the demonstration, explaining each step: "First, breathe in deeply. Then exhale and let out all the air slowly."

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What is the 'vacuum belly' technique?

The "vacuum belly" method involves taking a deep breath, slowly exhaling, and then drawing the stomach inward as much as possible while holding the breath for a few seconds.

The technique is said to activate core muscles, particularly the deeper abdominal layer, and may help improve posture, stability, and muscle control over time.

Chen described the move as a yoga-based exercise. She has long been known for her disciplined fitness routine and low body fat, and frequently shares workout tips with her millions of followers.

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According to SCMP, she maintains a body-fat percentage of 16.7%. Her self-created weight-loss methods, including running on the spot, have previously gone viral on social media.

While many supporters praised her "vacuum belly" performance, numerous internet users expressed discomfort and concern. Several Chinese social media commenters said the demonstration looked unnatural, unhealthy, and even frightening.

"This 'vacuum belly' performance is not difficult for anyone who works out regularly," one user wrote.

"This does not project the right values. She should encourage girls to be confident regardless of their appearance. Slimness does not equal beauty," another person commented.