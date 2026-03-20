Viral: Taiwanese Singer's "Unnatural" Vacuum Belly Weight-Loss Stunt At A Concert In China Sparks Debate

A new day and another celebrity is making headlines for a weight-loss stunt performed in public. It's not just the Kardashians who go to extreme lengths of starvation to fit into a dress, but now singers are performing so-called "extreme" exercises during live shows.

Taiwanese singer Ella Chen Jiahua's video of performing the 'vacuum belly' routine at a concert in northwestern China has gone viral, reported the South China Morning Post.

During her concert in Xi'an on March 7, she showcased her contracted belly, with her ribs protruding so prominently that one could count each bone in her rib cage.

Chen, who is 44 years old, was recorded in a video telling her audience, "I would like to perform a stunt for you. Please look at me carefully. Cameramen, please zoom in on me."

While explaining each step of the stunt, she began, "First, breathe in deeply. Then exhale and let out all the air slowly."

After saying this, the singer reportedly held her breath, shrank her belly, and maintained the position with her ribs protruding for about 10 seconds. Seeing her flexibility, the crowd cheered loudly.

"This is actually a yoga movement," Chen, who rose to fame in the early 2000s as a member of the Taiwanese girl band S.H.E., said. Check the video here.

She married a businessman in 2012 and gave birth to a son in 2017.



Reports suggest that she has a low body fat percentage of 16.7. She is also known for her self-invented weight-loss methods, such as running on the spot, which have gone viral on social media in the past.

How Did The Internet React To Singer Performing Vacuum Belly Stun At The Concert

Before we share social media reactions, it must be noted that the 'vacuum belly' technique is a popular practice in China, believed to help reduce fat around the lower abdomen, as reported by the publication. While Chen's fans may have roared in appreciation at the concert, internet users were far less impressed, with many calling the stunt "unnatural."

A person warned social media users, "Do not do this. It's horrible."

A second mentioned, "It scared me. She is too thin."

"This 'vacuum belly' performance is not difficult for anyone who works out regularly," wrote the third.

"This does not project the correct values. She should promote the idea that whatever their appearance, a girl should be confident. Slimness does not equal beauty," cautioned another social media user.

"I'm all for fitness, but this just feels extreme," commented a fifth user.

A sixth wrote, "It looks so unnatural, I can't believe she's doing this on stage."

It must be noted that the 'vacuum belly' exercise is not suitable for everyone, and one should not attempt it at home without the supervision of a fitness expert. People on a weight-loss journey should also remember that there is no viral hack or one-size-fits-all technique to move the weighing scale-it requires a balanced mix of diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes.

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